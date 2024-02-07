Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds & free bets

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City tips Birmingham to score first – 13/10 with bet365

Siriki Dembele over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 with bet365

Over 4.5 total cards – 21/20 with 10Bet Sheffield Wednesday’s survival prospects are looking increasingly bleak as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Birmingham City in a relegation six-pointer on Friday evening (8pm, Sky Sports Football). The Owls are eight points from safety in the Championship after last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town, another team firmly in the relegation scrap, and now make Wednesday 4/15 to go straight back down to League One. have far more faith in Birmingham beating the drop with Tony Mowbray’s side 7/1 to fall through the trap door, despite only being four points clear of an improving Queens Park Rangers team in 22nd.

Blues lost for the first time in the league under Mowbray last time out at West Brom, their 10th away defeat of the season. With an away record like that, it’s perhaps no surprise make Sheffield Wednesday favourites to win Friday’s game. However, neither side have shown enough recently to be able to suggest they can win the game and our Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City predictions focus on other betting options instead.

Blues can strike first It’s been a tough week for Wednesday, with the heavy defeat to Huddersfield quickly followed by a 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay loss at Coventry City. Boss Danny Rohl opted to ring the changes for that cup clash with one eye on Friday’s all-important league game and this shapes up to be a win-or-bust fixture for the Owls and their survival hopes. Rohl had got an initial reaction from his squad, and back-to-back wins over Preston and Hull City during the festive fixture sparked talk of a survival push. However, Wednesday are now six games without a win in all competitions, shipping 15 goals in that run and scoring only three in response.

Goals have been a major issue all season for the South Yorkshire side, who are the lowest scorers in the Championship with 22 goals in 30 games. Those issues aren’t helped by an injury to Josh Windass, one of their chief creators, and if anyone is to score in this contest, it may well be the visitors. Birmingham may have drawn a blank in each of their last two games against West Brom and Leicester but have won the shot count on both occasions, while they had netted in four on the bounce before the shutouts. Blues recently added the creative talents of Alex Pritchard to their ranks and hope to have him available on Friday, despite a calf injury. In Jay Stansfield, Birmingham have a top scorer with eight league goals to his name, not a huge number but twice as many goals as Wednesday’s highest scorer Anthony Musaba.

Birmingham have the superior attacking options and tend to start better than they finish with 16 goals scored and the same number conceded in the first half of league games this season, while their second half split is 18-29. One goal might be enough to win this contest but Birmingham's run of one league win in eight, conceding two goals per game on average, makes them tough to trust to take home all three points. But given Wednesday’s confidence has been shaken, particularly defensively, by recent results, there’s a chance Birmingham draw first blood. Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Tip 1: Birmingham to score first – 13/10 with bet365

Dangerous Dembele could be decisive Huddersfield’s Josh Koroma ran amok in the Terriers’ win over Wednesday last weekend, scoring twice, before Kasey Palmer gave Wednesday’s left-hand side another thorough examination in midweek. Birmingham’s Siriki Dembele will have watched with interest how much joy Palmer and Koroma got and looks poised to have an impact on Friday’s fixture. The summer signing from Bournemouth has registered six league goals for Blues and rarely has a game gone by when he hasn’t had a shot on goal. Indy Betting Newsletter Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

Dembele has recorded at least one attempt in 14 of his last 16 games for Birmingham, with a good number hitting the target. Amongst all Birmingham players with 10 or more attempts on goal in the league, Dembele has the best shots on target percentage (55.9) and has had at least one attempt find its mark in four of his last five games. Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Tip 2: Siriki Dembele over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 with bet365

Feisty Friday night at Hillsborough There’s plenty at stake in this fixture, particularly for Sheffield Wednesday, who can’t afford to lose more ground on the teams above them. Hillsborough will want to see a Wednesday side that’s collected the fifth most cards in the division get stuck into a Birmingham team that's committed the second most fouls (384) in the division. Referee Andy Davies may have his hands full if this relegation six-pointer gets ugly. Davies has taken charge of Wednesday twice already this season and shown seven yellow cards across those matches. On each occasion, the total card count was five or higher. He was far more lenient in his only game officiating Birmingham, but they’ve been on a run of two or more cards in four of the last six games. Six cards were shown when these two met in the reverse fixture and we’re banking on at least five with our final Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham prediction. Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Tip 3: Over 4.5 total cards – 21/20 with 10Bet