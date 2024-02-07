Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Football

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds & free bets

Our football tipster has three selections for Friday's relegation six-pointer at Hillsborough
Last Updated: 8th of February 2024
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City predictions: Championship betting tips, odds & free bets
Get the Independent's free betting newsletter for the latest tips

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City tips

Sheffield Wednesday’s survival prospects are looking increasingly bleak as they prepare to host fellow strugglers Birmingham City in a relegation six-pointer on Friday evening (8pm, Sky Sports Football). 

The Owls are eight points from safety in the Championship after last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town, another team firmly in the relegation scrap, and football betting sites now make Wednesday 4/15 to go straight back down to League One.

Online bookmakers have far more faith in Birmingham beating the drop with Tony Mowbray’s side 7/1 to fall through the trap door, despite only being four points clear of an improving Queens Park Rangers team in 22nd.

Blues lost for the first time in the league under Mowbray last time out at West Brom, their 10th away defeat of the season.

With an away record like that, it’s perhaps no surprise gambling sites make Sheffield Wednesday favourites to win Friday’s game. 

However, neither side have shown enough recently to be able to suggest they can win the game and our Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City predictions focus on other betting options instead.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Blues can strike first

It’s been a tough week for Wednesday, with the heavy defeat to Huddersfield quickly followed by a 4-1 FA Cup fourth-round replay loss at Coventry City. 

Boss Danny Rohl opted to ring the changes for that cup clash with one eye on Friday’s all-important league game and this shapes up to be a win-or-bust fixture for the Owls and their survival hopes.

Rohl had got an initial reaction from his squad, and back-to-back wins over Preston and Hull City during the festive fixture sparked talk of a survival push.

However, Wednesday are now six games without a win in all competitions, shipping 15 goals in that run and scoring only three in response.

Goals have been a major issue all season for the South Yorkshire side, who are the lowest scorers in the Championship with 22 goals in 30 games.

Those issues aren’t helped by an injury to Josh Windass, one of their chief creators, and if anyone is to score in this contest, it may well be the visitors.

Birmingham may have drawn a blank in each of their last two games against West Brom and Leicester but have won the shot count on both occasions, while they had netted in four on the bounce before the shutouts.

Blues recently added the creative talents of Alex Pritchard to their ranks and hope to have him available on Friday, despite a calf injury.

In Jay Stansfield, Birmingham have a top scorer with eight league goals to his name, not a huge number but twice as many goals as Wednesday’s highest scorer Anthony Musaba.

Zet Bet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

Birmingham have the superior attacking options and tend to start better than they finish with 16 goals scored and the same number conceded in the first half of league games this season, while their second half split is 18-29. 

One goal might be enough to win this contest but Birmingham's run of one league win in eight, conceding two goals per game on average, makes them tough to trust to take home all three points.

But given Wednesday’s confidence has been shaken, particularly defensively, by recent results, there’s a chance Birmingham draw first blood.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Tip 1: Birmingham to score first – 13/10 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Dangerous Dembele could be decisive

Huddersfield’s Josh Koroma ran amok in the Terriers’ win over Wednesday last weekend, scoring twice, before Kasey Palmer gave Wednesday’s left-hand side another thorough examination in midweek.

Birmingham’s Siriki Dembele will have watched with interest how much joy Palmer and Koroma got and looks poised to have an impact on Friday’s fixture. 

The summer signing from Bournemouth has registered six league goals for Blues and rarely has a game gone by when he hasn’t had a shot on goal. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

Dembele has recorded at least one attempt in 14 of his last 16 games for Birmingham, with a good number hitting the target. 

Amongst all Birmingham players with 10 or more attempts on goal in the league, Dembele has the best shots on target percentage (55.9) and has had at least one attempt find its mark in four of his last five games.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Tip 2: Siriki Dembele over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Feisty Friday night at Hillsborough

There’s plenty at stake in this fixture, particularly for Sheffield Wednesday, who can’t afford to lose more ground on the teams above them. 

Hillsborough will want to see a Wednesday side that’s collected the fifth most cards in the division get stuck into a Birmingham team that's committed the second most fouls (384) in the division.

Referee Andy Davies may have his hands full if this relegation six-pointer gets ugly. 

Davies has taken charge of Wednesday twice already this season and shown seven yellow cards across those matches. On each occasion, the total card count was five or higher. 

He was far more lenient in his only game officiating Birmingham, but they’ve been on a run of two or more cards in four of the last six games.

Six cards were shown when these two met in the reverse fixture and we’re banking on at least five with our final Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham prediction.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Birmingham City Tip 3: Over 4.5 total cards – 21/20 with 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Earn free bets on football

The clash in Sheffield kicks-off another hectic weekend of domestic football and for those interested, there are opportunities to grab a free bet to wager on the action with new betting sites.

HeySpin only began trading in 2020 and they are giving new customers £15 in free bets when they sign up and wager £15. 

Click this link to begin the registration process, deposit a minimum of £15 and wager the same amount to qualify for the free bets.

HeySpin also have a UK online casino, which users can enjoy as soon as they’ve registered.

Before signing up with any bookmaker, check the terms of the welcome offer first and remember to always gamble responsibly.

Hey Spin Sports
Established 2020
Bet £15 Get £15 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Players only. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £15.Minimum Deposit: £15. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15
Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.