Sunday's FA Cup third round predictions: 51/1 accumulator tips, odds and free bets

Sunday’s FA Cup predictions
- Bolton/draw double chance v Luton – 11/10 with Betfred
- Peterborough draw no bet vs Leeds – 11/4 with SpreadEx
- Shrewsbury to beat Wrexham – 12/5 with bet365
- West Ham to win & under 3.5 goals vs Bristol City – 6/5 with BoyleSports
- The fourfold pays over 51/1 with BoyleSports
There are eight more FA Cup third round ties to get stuck into on Sunday with the holders Manchester City one of the sides in action.
Pep Guardiola’s men host Huddersfield Town and we’ve got a preview of that game, as well as the tie of the round between Arsenal and Liverpool on our football betting tips page.
Here, we’ve been looking at the remaining ties on football betting sites and have highlighted a couple of games where the potential for an upset is high.
Pairing those ties with a couple of picks where we expect the team from the higher division to come out on top, we’ve compiled an accumulator that returns at over 51/1 with BoyleSports.
Luton vs Bolton predictions
(2pm)
It was a very merry Christmas for Bolton as they won four games on the bounce to move into the automatic promotion places in League One.
They kept clean sheets in all three of those latest victories and figure as a tricky opponent for a Luton team focused on their battle against the drop in the Premier League.
The biggest teams in the land have found Kenilworth Road a tough place to go in the Premier League this season, but that hasn’t always been the case in the FA Cup with the Hatters held by lower league opponents at home the last two years.
Bolton’s excellent defensive record – they’ve only conceded seven away goals all season in League One – gives them a platform to work from and they won’t be put off by Luton’s robust style of play that’s ruffled a few feathers in the top flight.
Trotters boss Ian Evatt has talked about wanting to cause a big shock at the expense of his old team mate Rob Edwards, who is likely to rotate his side, and in sought-after top scorer Dion Charles, Bolton have a striker who could nick a decisive goal.
Luton vs Bolton Tip: Bolton/draw double chance – 11/10 with Betfred
Peterborough vs Leeds predictions
(2pm)
Leeds United have a pretty woeful FA Cup record, failing to make it beyond round three in five of the last six seasons, and look vulnerable when visiting League One high-flyers Peterborough.
Posh are unbeaten in 10 in all competitions and have been scoring goals for fun of late, becoming only the fifth EFL team to reach a half century of goals for the season with a 3-2 win at Derby on New Year’s Day.
Darren Ferguson’s men have had to be free-scoring, shipping twice in each of their last three games, and when Leeds’ attack is firing, it can be tough to contain, as demonstrated when putting three past Birmingham City last time out.
But the Whites have failed to win four of their last five away games in the Championship, while they’ve lost seven of their last 10 away FA Cup ties, a run that features shock defeats to Crawley, Sutton and Newport.
Peterborough’s defensive issues stop us from taking them to win outright on betting apps and instead, we’re backing them with a safety net in the draw no bet for our second FA Cup third round prediction
Peterborough vs Leeds tip: Peterborough draw no bet vs Leeds – 11/4 with SpreadEx
Shrewsbury vs Wrexham predictions
(2pm, S4C)
In the eyes of betting sites, it would be an upset were Shrewsbury to beat Wrexham in the first meeting between the cross-border rivals in 16 years.
The oddsmakers have priced up the Shrews as home underdogs, despite them being a division higher than their third round opponents.
Wrexham are certainly flying towards the top of League Two, winning four of their last five matches, and caused a third round upset last season when winning away at Coventry before pushing their Championship compatriots Sheffield United close over two games in round four.
But that run came at a cost with top scorer Paul Mullin picking up an injury which hampered their promotion charge in the National League. With a second successive promotion in sight, boss Phil Parkinson may have misgivings about selecting his strongest XI.