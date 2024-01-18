Sunderland vs Hull tips: Championship predictions, odds, and free bets

Sunderland vs Hull Tips: Sunderland to win by one-goal margin – 11/4 BoyleSports

Under 4.5 cards - 21/20 10Bet Sunderland and Hull face off for the second time in less than a month in the Championship as the race for a play-off place heats up on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Black Cats defeated Liam Rosenior’s men in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day courtesy of a late strike from Jack Clarke. Michael Beale’s side fell to a 2-1 loss to Ipswich last time out despite taking the lead through another Clarke effort. The result dropped the Black Cats outside of the Championship top six, but a win would lift them back into the play-off spots.

The Tigers are a point behind Sunderland in ninth place, but have been up and down since losing to the Black Cats in December. Rosenior’s side beat Blackburn but were then defeated by Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City in two of their next three games, and crashed out of the FA Cup in midweek. There is a lot at stake for both clubs in their bid to reach the Premier League, and Sunderland have been installed as favourites for contest by . You can find a price of 3/1 for Hull to emerge with the three points at the Stadium of Light. Here are our predictions for the clash between the Black Cats and the Tigers on Friday night.

Sunderland to edge out Tigers Sunderland began 2024 with a straightforward home win over Preston as Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn found the back of the net. Since then, Beale’s side have come unstuck against bitter rivals Newcastle in the third round of the FA Cup and then lost for the first time after taking the lead this season against Ipswich last time out. The result at Portman Road was disappointing for the Black Cats given their relative control, but the game turned on Adil Aouchiche’s miss from close range before the Frenchman’s costly foul presented Conor Chaplin the chance to secure the three points for the hosts. Sunderland have sorely missed a clinical finisher in the final third despite Clarke’s brilliance. He scored his 13th of the campaign in the defeat to Ipswich, but the nearest players behind him have four goals in the form of Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil.

They edged out Preston on New Year’s Day with a strong defensive effort, and it could be a style that Beale deploys once more given Hull’s injury problems. The Tigers have been boosted by the arrival of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool, but they will be without Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene for the trip to Sunderland. Without Philogene, Hull have struggled in the final third. That could prove costly in a fixture that could be decided by one defining moment. We’re backing Sunderland to secure a narrow win by a one-goal margin in a tense battle at odds of 11/4 with . Sunderland vs Hull Tip 1: Sunderland to win by one-goal margin – 11/4 BoyleSports

Pritchard active once more? Pritchard has found a new lease of life under Beale at the Stadium of Light. The 30-year-old was overlooked this term under previous manager Tony Mowbray, often having to settle for a place on the bench. But, Beale has brought the midfielder back into the fold and has been rewarded with a string of fine performances. He was the match-winner for the Black Cats in their victory over Preston, scoring a stunner from range – his first of the campaign. Pritchard was Sunderland’s standout player against Newcastle, striking the bar from distance and seeing another effort well stopped by Martin Dubravka.

The midfielder was a tad quiet in the defeat to Ipswich, although he still registered two efforts on goal. If Sunderland are not getting enough out of their forward line, players of Pritchard’s ilk need to come forward with more goals and assists in the final third. He has five assists in the Championship this season to go with his one strike, and we’re backing him to boost that tally on Friday at odds of 20/21 with . Sunderland vs Hull Tip 2: Alex Pritchard to score or assist – 20/21 bet365

Will there be cards? Hull have collected the seventh highest tally of yellow cards in the Championship this season with 63. Jacob Greaves has been responsible for nine of those bookings and he is one shy of receiving a two-game ban. The defender faces a 10-game tightrope before the next amnesty to avoid another yellow card, so he will have to be on his best behaviour at the Stadium of Light and beyond. Sunderland also have defenders in jeopardy as skipper Luke O'Nien and Dan Ballard both have collected eight yellow cards each. The Black Cats' discipline has improved under Beale, but the manager will be sweating as both his starting centre-backs are perilously close to the mark.

Referee Rob Jones has been assigned the fixture - his first Championship game of the season. Jones usually officiates in the Premier League, but the winter break has opened up his availability for the second tier this Friday. Jones has been one of the more measured referees in the Premier League, brandishing 57 yellow cards in 13 games this season - an average of 4.38 per match. That could play into the hands of both Sunderland and Hull. There were only two yellow cards in the meeting between the clubs on Boxing Day and those came in the closing minutes. Since Jones has been lenient of late, we're backing under 4.5 cards with 10Bet at odds of 21/20. Sunderland vs Hull Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards - 21/20 10Bet

