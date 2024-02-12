Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

Swansea vs Leeds tips: Championship betting predictions, odds and free bets

Leeds are pushing for a seventh win in a row in the Championship when they travel to face Swansea on Tuesday
Last Updated: 12th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Swansea vs Leeds tips: Championship betting predictions, odds and free bets
Swansea vs Leeds betting tips

Leeds will look to keep up the pressure on Southampton in the battle for second place in the Championship against Swansea on Tuesday night (7.45pm, Sky Sports Arena). 

Daniel Farke’s men temporarily moved into the top two on Saturday, only for Southampton to stage a late comeback win over Huddersfield to deny the Yorkshire outfit. 

Leeds took care of business at Elland Road against Rotherham, easing past their local rivals courtesy of a Crysencio Summerville brace and a controversial effort from Patrick Bamford.  

But it was not enough to take them into the automatic promotion spots for the first time this season. Leeds will have to continue to rack up the victories and are in excellent form, winning six league games on the bounce.

They face a Swansea side that ended a four-game losing run in all competitions last time out, beating Hull City 1-0 at the MKM Stadium.  

Luke Williams will have been relieved to get his first Championship win, but his team cannot afford to rest on their laurels being only seven points clear of the relegation zone. 

Football betting sites have made Leeds odds-on for the win at the Swansea.com Stadium, and you can find a price of 9/2 for the hosts to dig out a second victory on the bounce. 

Zet Bet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

Leeds to keep on winning 

Although Swansea beat Hull on the road, the statistics say it was a fairly even game that Williams’ men may have been fortunate to win. 

Liam Cullen scored the only goal of the game after 11 minutes and for the remaining 79 plus stoppage time, the Swans were resilient to keep their first clean sheet in four league games.  

Only six teams have conceded more than Swansea in the Championship this season, so if Williams wants his team look above rather than below them in the table, their defensive record needs to improve. 

That will be a challenge against the Whites. Farke’s men put three past Rotherham, although Bamford’s goal came off his elbow and should have been disallowed.

Leeds have now scored in their last six league games and only six sides in the Championship have prevented them from finding the back of the net this term.  

They have an embarrassment of riches in the final third led by Summerville, who took his tally to 14 league goals for the season in the win over the Millers. Former Swansea striker Joel Piroe came off the bench in that game, highlighting the depth at Leeds’ disposal. 

It’s not only the final third where Leeds are clicking. In their winning run they’ve kept five clean sheets, only Leicester have a better defensive record in the second tier. Due to those factors, we’re backing another win to nil for the Whites at 19/10 with BetVictor

Swansea vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds win to nil – 19/10 BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Summerville to shine again 

Summerville has been one of the outstanding players in the Championship this season. 

The 22-year-old took his tally to 14 goals for the campaign with his brace against Rotherham to go with seven assists. The Dutchman has been the Whites’ key figure in their charge up the table after their underwhelming start to the term.  

Farke would have been pleased to see him get back on the scoresheet after going four Championship games without finding the net.

Leeds succeeded without Summerville finding the net, but now that he has returned to form, they’re more dangerous. Even during his lean run, Summerville still mustered 16 attempts at goal.  

He's not shy at trying his luck in and around the penalty area and Swansea will make stopping him their priority. Kyle Naughton had a good game last time out protecting the Swansea right flank, halting Anass Zaroury and Ryan Giles.  

But, Summerville is playing at another level and after looking at betting apps, we’re backing him to score any time at odds of 7/4 with BetUK

Swansea vs Leeds Tip 2: Crysencio Summerville to score any time – 7/4 BetUK

Bet UK Sports
Established 2012
Bet £10, Get £30
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. T&Cs apply. New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Opt-in required. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction

Another disciplined showing from Leeds 

The Whites have been one of the best behaved sided in the Championship this year. Farke’s men have only accrued 46 yellow cards, the fewest in the second tier. Although they have collected two red cards, lapses in their judgement have been rare.  

During their winning streak since the turn of the year, Leeds have only picked up one yellow card or less in five of their matches. There was a blip in the 2-1 win over Preston, where the Whites collected four yellows.

The referee on that occasion was David Webb, who has been assigned this fixture. 

He has averaged 4.40 yellow cards in his 20 Championship games this term, so it could test the Whites’ excellent record. We’re backing Farke’s men to maintain their fine disciplinary record by collecting under 1.5 cards at 6/5 with bet365

Swansea vs Leeds Tip 3: Leeds under 1.5 cards – 6/5 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets for Championship wagering 

By signing up for gambling sites you can get free bets and more for wagering on the Championship this season. 

Betfred are offering new customers £40 in bonuses when joining up using the Betfred promo code WELCOME40 and betting £10 on the sportsbook. 

Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll get £30 in free bets and a £10 credit to use on Betfred’s UK online casino

Ensure you read all the terms and conditions of Betfred’s welcome offer before signing up. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

