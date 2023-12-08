Jump to content
Tottenham vs Newcastle predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Our football tipster has three tips for Sunday's top-four showdown between Spurs and Newcastle
Last Updated: 9th of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Tottenham vs Newcastle predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds

Tottenham vs Newcastle predictions

Tottenham and Newcastle’s top-four aspirations took a blow on Thursday night as they slipped to defeat and both sides will be seeking a response on Sunday afternoon (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

Spurs missed the chance to go level with fourth-placed Manchester City as West Ham made a mockery of the pre-match prices on football betting sites to win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s now five games without a win for Ange Postecoglou’s team, who made a piece of unwanted Premier League history by becoming the first side to take the lead in five straight games but go on to win none of them. 

Spurs have dropped a league-high 16 points from winning positions this season, but have been priced up in the Premier League odds as favourites to get back to winning ways on Sunday. 

On the same night Spurs were losing a third straight home game, Newcastle were turned over 3-0 by Everton

The Magpies have had issues on the road all season and their current injury crisis isn’t helping them put those right. 

Eddie Howe’s men are underdogs with betting sites to extend Tottenham’s winless run and we’re in agreement with the oddsmakers, favouring Spurs as part of our Premier League predictions for Sunday’s match.

Jaded Geordies won’t keep up with all-action Spurs

Newcastle's meeting with Everton had been evenly poised before a few uncharacteristic errors by Kieran Tripper gifted the Toffees the advantage late on. 

Whether it was mental or physical fatigue that led to the mistakes is debatable, but the Magpies looked out on their feet come full-time at Goodison Park. 

It was the same late on in the win over Manchester United the previous weekend with Howe’s inability to freshen up the side starting to take a toll.

Of the 12 players missing against Everton, none are due back against Tottenham so it will be largely the similar XI expected to go again 

It would seem unlikely then that Howe’s men would be able to pick up what would be just their second away league win in the last ten attempts.

Newcastle can at least take comfort from doing the double of Spurs last season, hammering them 6-1 at St James’ Park in April. 

That result maintained the trend of this being a high-scoring fixture with meetings between the two averaging 3.16 per game in Premier League history, while both sides have scored in the last seven encounters.

But this is a very different Tottenham side to one humiliated on Tyneside, while that result will no doubt serve as motivation for those involved.

Son Heung-min was one of those involved that day and Postecoglou hopes he’ll be in the line-up on Sunday, despite limping off against West Ham. 

The Australian is dealing with his own sizeable injury list which has contributed to Spurs falling nine points behind neighbours and league leaders Arsenal.

Spurs continue to play in a positive fashion, despite results not going there, and perhaps should have got more out of recent fixtures, particularly at home.

Tottenham could have put the games against Aston Villa and West Ham to bed, registering at least 18 shots in both matches, only for poor finishing and mistakes at the back to let them down. 

Their luck has to change at some point and this meeting with a tired Newcastle team is a potentially ideal fixture. 

Newcastle will find it tough to hang with such a possession-orientated, attack-minded Tottenham team, who are fancied to grind down the visitors and get the win they need at 6/5 with BetGoodwin.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Tip 1: Tottenham to win – 6/5 with BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Johnson just the ticket

Brennan Johnson appears to be growing in confidence from a sustained run in the Tottenham starting XI and could give Tripper another tough day at the office. 

Wales international Johnson’s pace makes him a handful and Tripper’s confidence may have taken a knock with his errors at Goodison Park. 

Johnson’s efforts mirror that of Spurs’ recent form with some strong performances but a lack of end product.

The 22-year-old has registered one goal and two assists following his summer switch from Nottingham Forest, but has been trying to add to his goal tally, registering at least one shot on target in each of his last four appearances. 

Johnson has had a shot on target in five of his nine starts for Spurs this season and may test Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on Sunday.

Tottenham vs Newcastle Tip 2: Brennan Johnson over 0.5 shots on target – 10/11 with bet365

Late drama in north London

Tottenham and Newcastle both saw Thursday’s games slip away from them late on with James Ward-Prowse putting the Hammers ahead on 74 minutes. 

Newcastle’s defences weren’t breached until the 79th minute, after which they shipped three times, and this fixture sets up well for late drama. 

Betway have boosted the price of a goal in the final 15 minutes of the game to 1/1, which can be found online and in their betting app.

That period of games has featured the most goals for Tottenham in the league this season with 12 goals in total being netted in those closing stages.

Tottenham games have had plenty of late drama recently too with Dejan Kulusevski scoring a 92nd-minute equaliser at Manchester City, while Wolves scored twice in stoppage time to beat Spurs before that.

Newcastle have also seen 12 league goals scored in that 76th to 90th minute window and both sides could find opportunities to bag if the game gets stretched late on.

Tottenham vs Newcastle tip 3: Goal scored between 76th – 90th minute – 1/1 with Betway

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.