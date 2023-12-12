Wednesday's Champions League predictions, betting tips and 6/1 treble

They could do with a favour from Borussia Dortmund, who face PSG in their final fixture. Luis Enrique’s men need to win to be sure of their place in the next round. Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto are also in a straight-shootout for a knockout phase spot. The two sides are locked on nine points apiece, although the Portuguese outfit have the edge in the head-to-head after beating Shakhtar on matchday one. The Ukrainian side need to win to advance to the last 16. Celtic have been eliminated from the Champions League and can’t qualify for the Europa League either. But, Brendan Rodgers’ men will at least want to bow out of the competition by recording their first win of the group stage against Feyenoord at Celtic Park. We’ve looked at the for all of these games, and here are three betting predictions that if you combine pays out at 6/1 with .

Mbappe to deliver for PSG (8pm, TNT Sports 3) PSG needed a controversial late penalty to avoid a defeat against Newcastle last time out. The French champions struggled to break the Magpies down at the back, and appeared to be heading towards a 1-0 loss after Alexander Isak put the visitors ahead in the first half. But, PSG got the rub of the green for a handball decision against Tino Livramento and Kylian Mbappe held his nerve from 12 yards to earn his team a share of the spoils. PSG know that a victory is the only safe way to book their spot in the round of 16, and Dortmund will not be in any mood to grant them favours.

The German outfit have won their last three Champions League games to secure their spot in the last 16. But, their recent form has tailed off domestically, losing back-to-back matches against Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal and RB Leipzig. PSG on the other hand are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions, and Mbappe had scored in three straight games before being denied in his side's 2-1 win over Nantes last time out. Although Dortmund have been better defensively in the Champions League than domestically, we're backing Mbappe to find a breakthrough for PSG. The 24-year-old scored in the reverse fixture and has notched four goals in five appearances against the German outfit.

Porto to edge Shakhtar duel Both Porto and Shakhtar can still advance to the round of 16 and they’re locked together on nine points apiece in Group H. The Portuguese outfit secured a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture on the road to gain the advantage in the head-to-head, meaning a point will suffice to advance. Shakhtar have been impressive in their campaign, beating Barcelona and Antwerp in back-to-back home matches as well as defeating the Belgian outfit on the road. They will provide a tough test of Porto’s credentials, but Sergio Conceicao’s men have home advantage and have won their last three games at the Estadio Do Dragao.

Barcelona did leave Porto with the three points, and a defeat at the hands of Estoril in the Primeira Liga shows that Conceicao's men are not infallible even in front of their home fans. The onus will be on Shakhtar to force the issue, and the game could play out like their encounter with Antwerp, albeit with a different result due to the quality of the Portuguese outfit in the final third.

Can Celtic end on a high note? Celtic’s Champions League campaign has been a disaster. Rodgers’ side have failed to even compete for a place in the knockout stage, earning just one point from five matches. That point came at Celtic Park when the Bhoys produced an impressive first-half performance against Atletico Madrid, but failed to close out the win as Alvaro Morata’s strike earned the Spanish side a share of the spoils. Celtic were then crushed at the Metropolitano and were then comfortably beaten by Lazio in Rome.

Feyenoord have secured safe passage through to the Europa League as they just lacked the quality in key moments to beat out Atletico and Lazio for a place in the top two. The Dutch outfit impressed at home to secure wins over Celtic and Lazio, but were beaten narrowly on the road by both Atletico and Lazio. They're a well drilled outfit and come into the game fresh off a 3-1 win over Volendam in Eredivisie.