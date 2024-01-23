Jump to content
Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations betting tips: Afcon predictions, 17/1 accumulator and free bets

Our football tipster has four more picks for the final round of group stage games at Afcon 2023
Last Updated: 23rd of January 2024
Chris Rivers
Football Writer
Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations betting tips: Afcon predictions, 17/1 accumulator and free bets

Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations predictions

It’s the final day of group stage action at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday with everything still to be decided in both groups E and F. 

Mali and Morocco sit atop their respective sections with four points from their first two games, but both are by no means assured of ending the day as group winners. 

Mali’s advantage is just one point with South Africa and Namibia snapping at their heels. Bottom of the group are Tunisia, who have one point and face a must-win clash with Bafana Bafana to have a hope of sneaking through to the last 16. 

Morocco’s position at the summit of Group F is a little more comfortable with the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists two points clear of DR Congo and Zambia.

Tanzania are bringing up the rear, but with one point to their name, they could leap into the top two with a victory over DR Congo. 

The stage is set for an intriguing final round of group games and we’ve picked out our best bets for each match, putting them together into an accumulator that returns at over 17/1 with bet365.

Africa Cup of Nations fixtures and odds
January 24th | 5:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
South Africa South Africa RSA
17/6 Unibet
21/10 Unibet
23/20 Unibet
Tunisia Tunisia TUN
January 24th | 5:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Namibia Namibia NAM
6/1 Unibet
11/4 Unibet
8/13 Bet365
Mali Mali MLI
January 24th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Tanzania Tanzania TAN
5/1 BoyleSports
16/5 Bet365
3/5 Bet365
DR Congo DR Congo COD
January 24th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Zambia Zambia ZAM
6/1 BoyleSports
11/4 Bet365
8/13 Unibet
Morocco Morocco MAR

Namibia vs Mali predictions 

(5pm, Sky Sports Football)

Mali have acquitted themselves through their first two matches at Afcon, comfortably seeing off South Africa before having the better of a 1-1 draw with Tunisia. 

Ghana’s draw with Mozambique on Monday guaranteed Eric Chelle’s men a spot in the last 16 for the third Afcon in a row and football betting sites expect them to wrap up top spot in the section with a win over Namibia.

The Brave Warriors could still leapfrog Mali into first place, but will need to pick themselves back up after a 4-0 thrashing by South Africa. After a first-ever Afcon win over Tunisia in round one, Namibia were brought back down to earth by Bafana Bafana, making it eight defeats in 11 Afcon games.

Mali are a physical and energetic outfit that have a good balance, ranking fifth for shots on goal per game and sixth for expected goals against through the first two rounds at Afcon, according to Fotmob.

The Eagles are also unbeaten in 10 across all competitions, while Namibia have won two of their last 10 and looked very ordinary when being thrashed by South Africa. 

Namibia vs Mali Tip: Mali to win – 3/5 with 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

South Africa vs Tunisia predictions

(5pm, Sky Sports Main Event)

The third-highest ranked side at Afcon 2023, Tunisia were expected to have no problems getting through a relatively straight forward group. Instead, they find themselves with one point from two games facing a must-win clash with a South Africa side buoyed by their trashing of Namibia. 

While Bafana Bafana had no issues finding the net against their neighbours last time out, Tunisia drew a blank against Namibia. 

Struggling to score isn’t a new issue for the Eagles of Carthage, who have now failed to score in five of their last eight internationals, while they’ve managed the third-fewest shots on goal (15) across the first two rounds of Afcon. 

Most of the chances they do fashion tend to fall to Youssef Msakni, meaning if South Africa can keep the Al-Arabi forward quiet, they can nullify a lot of what Tunisia offer going forward. 

South Africa are also well set up to counteract Tunisia’s direct approach and this shapes up as a tense, nervy game of few chances given a spot in the round of 16 is on the line. 

With South Africa having failed to score in three straight games before the win over Namibia, it’s worth examining the odds of this being a low-scoring game on betting sites.

Betfred go 4/6 that one or both these sides will fail to score and that takes our fancy for our second Africa Cup of Nations prediction for Wednesday.

South Africa vs Tunisia Tip: Both teams to score: No – 4/6 with Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Tanzania vs DR Congo predictions 

(8pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wins at Afcon for DR Congo have been few and far between, and yet a fifth victory in their last 23 matches at the tournament will see them advance from the group stage for a fifth time in their last six Afcon appearances.

They will have been the happier of the two sides following their 1-1 draw with tournament favourites Morocco after coming from a goal behind and finished that game with the higher xG figure.

They are odds-on with all the major betting apps to secure a spot in the last 16 with a win over Tanzania, who are still searching for their first-ever win at Afcon. 

Tanzania also played out a creditable 1-1 draw in their last game draw, holding their own against Zambia. The Tafia Stars do a good job of keeping the ball but struggle to fashion opportunities and have registered a tournament-low eight shots on target so far.

DR Congo have the joint-second lowest xGA figure at Afcon and can give themselves a platform to get the win they need by shutting out Tanzania. 

With Arthur Masuaku starting the tournament well and the quality of Yoann Wissa up front, DR Congo have the chance to grab a rare Afcon win.

Tanzania vs DR Congo tip: DR Congo to win to nil – 29/20 with BetVictor

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Zambia vs Morocco predictions

(8pm, Sky Sports Mix and BBC Three)

Morocco were not at their best against DR Congo last time out but that hasn’t affected their standing as Afcon favourites on gambling sites as they close in on a place in the last 16. 

The Atlas Lions toiled in the heat of San Pedro, but the draw extended their recent good run of form to one defeat in the last 11 matches. 

Here they take on a Zambia team that’s drawn a remarkable eight out of its last nine Afcon matches, the only exception being a 3-1 loss to Morocco in 2021.

They face a hard time containing the many threats of Morocco with Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri and Abde Ezzalzouli all capable of hurting the 2012 champions. 

Teams Best Odds
Zambia Zambia
6/1 BoyleSports
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
6/1 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/2 Unibet
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/2 Bet365
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)
11/2 Spreadex
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
19/4 BetVictor
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
19/4 Betway
Draw
11/4 Bet365
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
11/4 Bet365
£30 Matched Free Bet if your first Acca loses + 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza
#AD 18+ New UK customers only. Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 50 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Bet the Responsible Way. Full terms apply.
13/5 Betway
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly
5/2 BetVictor
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply
5/2 BoyleSports
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
5/2 Unibet