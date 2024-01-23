Wednesday's Africa Cup of Nations betting tips: Afcon predictions, 17/1 accumulator and free bets

Africa Cup of Nations fixtures and odds January 24th | 5:00pm Home Draw Away South Africa RSA 17/6 21/10 23/20 Tunisia TUN January 24th | 5:00pm Home Draw Away Namibia NAM 6/1 11/4 8/13 Mali MLI January 24th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Tanzania TAN 5/1 16/5 3/5 DR Congo COD January 24th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Zambia ZAM 6/1 11/4 8/13 Morocco MAR

Namibia vs Mali predictions (5pm, Sky Sports Football) Mali have acquitted themselves through their first two matches at Afcon, comfortably seeing off South Africa before having the better of a 1-1 draw with Tunisia. Ghana’s draw with Mozambique on Monday guaranteed Eric Chelle’s men a spot in the last 16 for the third Afcon in a row and expect them to wrap up top spot in the section with a win over Namibia. The Brave Warriors could still leapfrog Mali into first place, but will need to pick themselves back up after a 4-0 thrashing by South Africa. After a first-ever Afcon win over Tunisia in round one, Namibia were brought back down to earth by Bafana Bafana, making it eight defeats in 11 Afcon games.

Mali are a physical and energetic outfit that have a good balance, ranking fifth for shots on goal per game and sixth for expected goals against through the first two rounds at Afcon, according to Fotmob. The Eagles are also unbeaten in 10 across all competitions, while Namibia have won two of their last 10 and looked very ordinary when being thrashed by South Africa. Namibia vs Mali Tip: Mali to win – 3/5 with 10Bet

South Africa vs Tunisia predictions (5pm, Sky Sports Main Event) The third-highest ranked side at Afcon 2023, Tunisia were expected to have no problems getting through a relatively straight forward group. Instead, they find themselves with one point from two games facing a must-win clash with a South Africa side buoyed by their trashing of Namibia. While Bafana Bafana had no issues finding the net against their neighbours last time out, Tunisia drew a blank against Namibia. Struggling to score isn’t a new issue for the Eagles of Carthage, who have now failed to score in five of their last eight internationals, while they’ve managed the third-fewest shots on goal (15) across the first two rounds of Afcon. Most of the chances they do fashion tend to fall to Youssef Msakni, meaning if South Africa can keep the Al-Arabi forward quiet, they can nullify a lot of what Tunisia offer going forward.

South Africa are also well set up to counteract Tunisia’s direct approach and this shapes up as a tense, nervy game of few chances given a spot in the round of 16 is on the line. With South Africa having failed to score in three straight games before the win over Namibia, it’s worth examining the odds of this being a low-scoring game on . go 4/6 that one or both these sides will fail to score and that takes our fancy for our second Africa Cup of Nations prediction for Wednesday. South Africa vs Tunisia Tip: Both teams to score: No – 4/6 with Betfred

Tanzania vs DR Congo predictions (8pm, Sky Sports Premier League) Wins at Afcon for DR Congo have been few and far between, and yet a fifth victory in their last 23 matches at the tournament will see them advance from the group stage for a fifth time in their last six Afcon appearances. They will have been the happier of the two sides following their 1-1 draw with tournament favourites Morocco after coming from a goal behind and finished that game with the higher xG figure. They are odds-on with all the major to secure a spot in the last 16 with a win over Tanzania, who are still searching for their first-ever win at Afcon.

Tanzania also played out a creditable 1-1 draw in their last game draw, holding their own against Zambia. The Tafia Stars do a good job of keeping the ball but struggle to fashion opportunities and have registered a tournament-low eight shots on target so far. DR Congo have the joint-second lowest xGA figure at Afcon and can give themselves a platform to get the win they need by shutting out Tanzania. With Arthur Masuaku starting the tournament well and the quality of Yoann Wissa up front, DR Congo have the chance to grab a rare Afcon win. Tanzania vs DR Congo tip: DR Congo to win to nil – 29/20 with BetVictor

