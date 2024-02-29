Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Football

West Brom vs Coventry predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

West Brom face Coventry in a battle between two promotion hopefuls in the Championship on Friday night
Last Updated: 29th of February 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
West Brom vs Coventry predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets
West Brom vs Coventry predictions 

West Brom will look to move a step closer to locking up a play-off place in the Championship against fellow top six hopefuls and Midlands rivals Coventry City on Friday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

The Baggies are sitting in fifth in the standings, and although they are comfortably off the pace of the automatic promotion spots, Carlos Corberan’s side are four points clear of the chasing pack of teams in pursuit of a play-off place. 

West Brom earned a 1-1 draw on the road against Hull City last time out, but will be eyeing a return to winning ways at home after seeing their five-game winning streak in the Championship at The Hawthorns snapped by Southampton two weeks ago.

Coventry advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 5-0 hammering of non-league Maidstone United on Monday. The Sky Blues needed to bounce back after seeing their play-off hopes take a hit in a 3-0 defeat to Preston at home last weekend.

Mark Robins’ men have lost only one of their last seven on the road, so they will take confidence into the clash at The Hawthorns. Football betting sites do make the Baggies strong favourites, while Coventry have a price of 13/5 to take the three points.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Baggies to get back to winning ways 

West Brom carried a five-game winning streak in the league at home into their clash with Southampton, but the Saints unlocked their defence early on through Ryan Fraser before David Brooks settled the contest in the second half.  

To make matters worst, Corberan was dismissed in bizarre circumstances when he stopped the ball in-play minutes into the contest.  

It summed up West Brom’s night as they lacked their usual rhythm and composure at home. They earned a solid point on the road at Hull to shore up their standing in fifth place, but the Baggies have the chance to distance themselves from the chasing pack on Friday.

Corberan’s side are playing Coventry at a decent time with key players Ben Sheaf and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto missing due to injury, while the Sky Blues were all over the place in the 3-0 loss to Preston last time out in the Championship.  

The Baggies boast a formidable defensive record and Coventry may struggle to penetrate without Sakamoto’s skill and nous in the final third. 

Robins’ side have a good away record, but against the stronger teams in the division they have been exposed, suffering 2-1 defeats to Ipswich and Norwich City. 

We’re predicting a similar outcome, so we’re backing West Brom to close out a narrow win by a one goal margin at odds of 3/1 with bet365

West Brom vs Coventry Tip 1: West Brom to win by one goal – 3/1 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Can Swift step up in injury crisis?

West Brom have been dealt a double blow recently after Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante picked up long-term injuries, while Josh Maja is already on the sidelines. 

Andreas Weimann was brought in by the club during the January transfer window, but the 32-year-old is not at the stage of his career where he can lead the line regularly. 

Jed Wallace started in the draw against Hull, while Corberan will be scrambling for solutions to keep his side on track for the play-offs.  

John Swift is a player that has battled injuries throughout the season. The 28-year-old scored six in his first 11 Championship games this term before he missed seven weeks with a calf injury.

He has scored only once in 15 games since his return, although it was an important effort against Ipswich on the road. His fitness has been an issue, completing 90 minutes once since October.  

But, given the need for goals, now would be a good time for Swift to rediscover his magic touch for the Baggies in the final third. Swift is never shy to have an effort at goal, recording at least one in his last five matches. 

After looking at betting apps, we like the value of the midfielder to come up with another vital goal for the Baggies. 

West Brom vs Coventry Tip 2: John Swift to score any time – 15/4 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Low card count at The Hawthorns  

These two sides are among the best behaved in the Championship this season. Corberan’s slip up was surprising considering that his team have not had a red card, and have only collected 61 yellow cards this season.  

Coventry have seen two players dismissed, but have only accrued 65 cautions, placing them with the Baggies in the bottom third of the Championship for cards collected. 

So, referee Lewis Smith could have a relatively calm game on his hands, despite the proximity between the two clubs in the Midlands.

Smith has taken charge of 30 games across all four English leagues and the League Cup this season and has averaged 4.20 yellow cards per game. 

Although he has brandished six reds, including Josh Brownhill’s dismissal for Burnley against Crystal Palace in his last outing, three of those have come in his 11 League Two outings.  

Betting sites have set the card line at 4.5, and given the record of the two sides, we’re taking the under at 21/20 with 10Bet for our final prediction. 

West Brom vs Coventry Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 21/20 10Bet

10bet Sports
Established 2003
Get a 50% Welcome Bonus up to £50
Promo Code: PLAY10
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New bettors; Code PLAY10; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

