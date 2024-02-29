West Brom vs Coventry predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

West Brom vs Coventry predictions West Brom to win by one goal – 3/1 bet365

John Swift to score any time – 15/4 bet365

Under 4.5 cards – 21/20 10Bet West Brom will look to move a step closer to locking up a play-off place in the Championship against fellow top six hopefuls and Midlands rivals Coventry City on Friday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Baggies are sitting in fifth in the standings, and although they are comfortably off the pace of the automatic promotion spots, Carlos Corberan’s side are four points clear of the chasing pack of teams in pursuit of a play-off place. West Brom earned a 1-1 draw on the road against Hull City last time out, but will be eyeing a return to winning ways at home after seeing their five-game winning streak in the Championship at The Hawthorns snapped by Southampton two weeks ago.

Coventry advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 5-0 hammering of non-league Maidstone United on Monday. The Sky Blues needed to bounce back after seeing their play-off hopes take a hit in a 3-0 defeat to Preston at home last weekend. Mark Robins' men have lost only one of their last seven on the road, so they will take confidence into the clash at The Hawthorns.

Baggies to get back to winning ways West Brom carried a five-game winning streak in the league at home into their clash with Southampton, but the Saints unlocked their defence early on through Ryan Fraser before David Brooks settled the contest in the second half. To make matters worst, Corberan was dismissed in bizarre circumstances when he stopped the ball in-play minutes into the contest. It summed up West Brom’s night as they lacked their usual rhythm and composure at home. They earned a solid point on the road at Hull to shore up their standing in fifth place, but the Baggies have the chance to distance themselves from the chasing pack on Friday.

Corberan’s side are playing Coventry at a decent time with key players Ben Sheaf and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto missing due to injury, while the Sky Blues were all over the place in the 3-0 loss to Preston last time out in the Championship. The Baggies boast a formidable defensive record and Coventry may struggle to penetrate without Sakamoto’s skill and nous in the final third. Robins’ side have a good away record, but against the stronger teams in the division they have been exposed, suffering 2-1 defeats to Ipswich and Norwich City. We’re predicting a similar outcome, so we’re backing West Brom to close out a narrow win by a one goal margin at odds of 3/1 with . West Brom vs Coventry Tip 1: West Brom to win by one goal – 3/1 bet365

Can Swift step up in injury crisis? West Brom have been dealt a double blow recently after Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante picked up long-term injuries, while Josh Maja is already on the sidelines. Andreas Weimann was brought in by the club during the January transfer window, but the 32-year-old is not at the stage of his career where he can lead the line regularly. Jed Wallace started in the draw against Hull, while Corberan will be scrambling for solutions to keep his side on track for the play-offs. John Swift is a player that has battled injuries throughout the season. The 28-year-old scored six in his first 11 Championship games this term before he missed seven weeks with a calf injury.

He has scored only once in 15 games since his return, although it was an important effort against Ipswich on the road. His fitness has been an issue, completing 90 minutes once since October. But, given the need for goals, now would be a good time for Swift to rediscover his magic touch for the Baggies in the final third. Swift is never shy to have an effort at goal, recording at least one in his last five matches. After looking at , we like the value of the midfielder to come up with another vital goal for the Baggies. West Brom vs Coventry Tip 2: John Swift to score any time – 15/4 bet365

Low card count at The Hawthorns These two sides are among the best behaved in the Championship this season. Corberan’s slip up was surprising considering that his team have not had a red card, and have only collected 61 yellow cards this season. Coventry have seen two players dismissed, but have only accrued 65 cautions, placing them with the Baggies in the bottom third of the Championship for cards collected. So, referee Lewis Smith could have a relatively calm game on his hands, despite the proximity between the two clubs in the Midlands.

Smith has taken charge of 30 games across all four English leagues and the League Cup this season and has averaged 4.20 yellow cards per game. Although he has brandished six reds, including Josh Brownhill’s dismissal for Burnley against Crystal Palace in his last outing, three of those have come in his 11 League Two outings. have set the card line at 4.5, and given the record of the two sides, we’re taking the under at 21/20 with 10Bet for our final prediction. West Brom vs Coventry Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 21/20 10Bet

