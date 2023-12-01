West Brom vs Leicester predictions: Championship betting tips and odds

West Brom vs Leicester predictions Draw – 23/10 BetMGM

Leicester over 2.5 cards – 10/11 Unibet West Brom and Leicester collide at the top end of the Championship as the Foxes look to regain momentum following a stumble after their excellent start to the campaign on Saturday (12.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Baggies have surged into the play-off places after winning five out of their last six games, including a 1-0 win over Cardiff City during the week. Carlos Corberan is weaving the same magic at The Hawthorns as he did in his spell with Huddersfield Town, organising a resolute defence that has conceded just three goals in the last seven games. West Brom are still 10 points off the pace of the automatic promotion places, but their recent upsurge will give them hope of a Premier League charge in the second half of the season.

Leicester’s momentum has been stymied after making an incredible start to the season. The Foxes won 13 of their opening 14 games to charge towards the Championship summit. However, Enzo Maresca’s men have won only one of their last four, losing two games in the process. Their frustrating period continued by surrendering a lead late on to Sheffield Wednesday and dropping two points at Hillsborough. Leicester are still the favourites with to beat the Baggies, but it will be a close contest at The Hawthorns. Here are our predictions for the Championship encounter.

Can the Baggies end their poor form against Leicester? Leicester will welcome a trip to The Hawthorns given their excellent record against the Baggies. West Brom have won only one of their last nine games against the Foxes, suffering three defeats on the bounce. The Baggies last beat Leicester in November 2016, and have not recorded a home win over the Foxes since April 2010. So, Corberan and his team will have to defy history to continue their excellent form and attempt to close in on the automatic promotion spots.

Leicester have been clinical in the final third this term rather than blowing teams away. The strength of their team has been the rearguard that has conceded just 11 goals in 18 matches this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process. West Brom are also a tough nut to crack at the back, and although they’ve conceded six more goals than Leicester this term, Corberan’s side have kept the most clean sheets in the division (nine). It suggests that the two sides could well cancel each other out with strong defences taking control of the contest. After looking at the odds on , we’re backing a draw with 23/10 at BetMGM with our first West Brom vs Leicester tip. West Brom vs Leicester Tip 1: Draw – 23/10 BetMGM

Don’t expect goals at The Hawthorns Given the excellent defensive records of the two sides, we’re not expecting goals galore in lunchtime kick-off. Neither side have a prolific goalscorer in their ranks compared to other sides in the second tier. Both of their leading marksmen have scored six goals each this term as Jamie Vardy leads the way for the Foxes, while John Swift has been the Baggies' main man in the final third. The goals have been spread around the teams, which is the sign of two balanced outfits, although in a tight game you need potent forwards in the right place at the right time.

At the peak of his powers, you would say this is a perfect game for Vardy to score a decisive goal. Two of his six goals this term have come from penalties, and it’s clear that the 36-year-old is not the player he was in the final third. Swift returned from a knee injury for the Baggies during the week to boost their goal threat. Jeremy Sarmiento found the decisive goal to defeat Cardiff, but it was another tight contest between two solid teams. We’re expecting a similar game at The Hawthorns, so we’re backing under 2.5 goals at odds at 3/4 with BetUK with our second tip. West Brom vs Leicester Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals – 3/4 BetUK

Foxes to pick up bookings Leicester have been one of the worst behaved sides in the Championship this season. Maresca’s men have picked up 43 bookings, according to WhoScored.com, the fourth-highest tally in the league. A lot of that is down to the work of defender Jannik Vestergaard, who has collected the most bookings in the second tier with nine to his name, including one against Sheffield Wednesday last time out. Having said that, the Foxes have managed to keep all 11 men on the field in their 18 matches. Although Leicester may pick up a few bookings now and again, they know their limits.