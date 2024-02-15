West Brom vs Southampton predictions: Championship betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

West Brom vs Southampton predictions West Brom to win and under 2.5 goals – 11/2 bet365

Andreas Weimann over 0.5 shots on target – 13/10 William Hill

Southampton to collect more cards – 23/20 Unibet West Brom and Southampton face off in a huge match at the top end of the Championship at The Hawthorns on Friday night (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event). The Saints suffered their first defeat in 22 Championship matches in a 3-1 loss to Bristol City on the road on Tuesday, stymieing their bid for automatic promotion. Russell Martin and his team cannot dwell on the loss as the Baggies still harbour promotion ambitions of their own, albeit likely through the play-offs.

West Brom notched a 2-0 win over Cardiff last time out and carry an impressive home record into the fixture against the Saints. Carlos Corberan’s side are 14 points adrift of Leeds in second place, meaning it would take a staggering turn of events for them to go up automatically, but they can shore up their standing in the top six with another positive result at home. Despite their slip-up in midweek, the Saints are favourites with , while the Baggies are slight underdogs at 2/1. Here are our predictions for the clash.

West Brom to highlight play-off mettle Automatic promotion is likely beyond West Brom at this stage of the season. They’re 14 points behind Leeds in second place with 15 games remaining in the campaign. Unless the Whites, Southampton and Ipswich all fall apart at the same time, the Baggies will have to settle for a place in the play-offs. It is a welcome improvement on last season when the club finished in ninth and shows the quality job that Corberan is doing in the Midlands. West Brom are not going to win many style points, but their tactics are effective earning their 14th clean sheet of the campaign in the 2-0 win over Cardiff. They’ve now won five straight league matches at The Hawthorns, conceding only one goal in the process. The Baggies know how to get the job done in front of their fans. Only Leeds and Leicester have better home record than Corberan’s men this term.

Southampton will have to be wary of slipping to their second defeat in a row. Some bad habits from earlier in the season have reared their head over the last week. They’ve conceded six goals, and although they were able to fire their way out of trouble against Huddersfield, Martin’s side were exposed by Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Considering the prices with , we’re backing West Brom to win and pairing it with under 2.5 goals at 11/2 with in a cagey affair. West Brom vs Southampton Tip 1: West Brom to win and under 2.5 goals – 11/2 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Another Weimann special for West Brom The Baggies were not heavily involved in the January transfer window, but one move they made was to sign veteran forward Andreas Weimann on loan from Bristol City. The 32-year-old had not featured prominently in the 2023/24 campaign, especially since Liam Mannings’s arrival. Weimann has slotted in perfectly at The Hawthorns. He scored the decisive goal against Birmingham in a 1-0 win before adding an assist in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich on the road.

Weimann continued his impressive start to life at West Brom by bagging their second against Cardiff, wrapping up the game in the closing minutes. The Baggies are not prolific in the final third, so adding a clinical player will surely help their promotion cause. He may not start the game as Brandon Thomas-Asante is often chosen to lead the line, but Weimann should feature at some point. We like the value of 13/10 with for Weimann to record at least one shot on target for our second prediction. West Brom vs Southampton Tip 2: Andreas Weimann over 0.5 shots on target – 13/10 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Southampton’s discipline to falter again? Only Preston have collected more yellow cards than the Saints in the Championship this season. Martin’s men have accrued 78 cautions over the course of the term, along with two red cards. Southampton’s players have not been shy about putting their foot in challenges, and it reflects the all-or-nothing style under Martin. Jan Bednarek is a player to watch as he is toeing a tightrope on nine yellow cards, one more will result in a two-game suspension.

West Brom, on the other hand, are one of the most disciplined teams in the second tier. They’ve collected only 58 yellow cards and have kept all 11 players on the field this season. Referee Sam Allison has been assigned the game and has averaged 4.10 yellow cards per game in his previous 10 Championship matches. After looking at the prices on , we’re backing Southampton to collect the most cards at The Hawthorns at odds of 23/20 with . West Brom vs Southampton Tip 3: Southampton to collect more cards – 23/20 Unibet