West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

West Ham face off against Bournemouth with a chance to close the gap on the top four at London Stadium
Last Updated: 31st of January 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions 

West Ham can move within five points of the top four in the Premier League with a win in their clash against Bournemouth on Thursday night (7.30pm, TNT Sports 2). 

The Hammers are unbeaten in five Premier League games, although they were denied at the death in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last time out

James Ward-Prowse's penalty looked to have earned David Moyes’ men the three points, only for Ollie McBurnie to respond with a strike from the spot. 

West Ham were then denied a penalty in the dying seconds after Jarrod Bowen was brought down in the area. So, there was plenty for the Hammers to feel aggrieved over, and they will look to take out their frustrations on the Cherries.

West Ham vs Bournemouth odds
Best Odds
February 1st | 7:30pm
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
West Ham West Ham
40.82%
11/8
13/10
10/7
7/5
7/5
29/20
Draw
26.67%
5/2
13/5
13/5
11/4
13/5
5/2
Bournemouth Bournemouth
35.71%
17/10
7/4
7/4
7/4
9/5
7/4
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
59.67%
--
3/5
4/6
8/13
13/20
--
Under 2.5
44.44%
--
6/5
6/5
5/4
6/5
--
Over 0
62.50%
3/5
--
--
--
--
--
Under 0
47.06%
113/100
--
--
--
--
--
West Ham 0 West Ham 0
55.25%
--
--
--
17/21
--
--
Bournemouth 0 Bournemouth 0
47.85%
--
--
--
16/15
--
--
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
West Ham West Ham
29/20 Spreadex
10/7 Unibet
7/5 Bet365
7/5 Betway
13/10 BoyleSports
Draw
11/4 Bet365
11/4 Bet365
13/5 BoyleSports
Bournemouth Bournemouth
9/5 Betway
Over 2.5
4/6 Unibet
Under 2.5
5/4 Bet365
Over 0
3/5 BetVictor
Under 0
113/100 BetVictor
West Ham 0 West Ham 0
17/21 Bet365
Bournemouth 0 Bournemouth 0
16/15 Bet365
Bournemouth bounced back from their heavy defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League by crushing Swansea in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Andoni Iraola’s men scored all five of their goals in the first half in a resounding victory over the Championship side. 

However, the Cherries have lost momentum in the top flight losing back-to-back matches to Tottenham and Liverpool. They need to get back to winning ways to keep their hopes of a top-half finish alive. 

West Ham are favourites for the win with football betting sites, but the bookmakers are not completely down on Bournemouth’s chances with odds of 37/20 available for them to triumph on the road. 

After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Premier League Welcome Offer: Bet £10 on Football, Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10  on any football market at minimum 1/1 odds. No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Hammers to maintain strong home form

West Ham are carrying a five-match unbeaten home run in the Premier League into this game, and are unbeaten in all competitions since 29 October at the London Stadium - nine matches all told.

In 10 home league matches this season, Moyes’ men have won five, drawn three and lost two, the last of which came against his former club Everton in October.  

West Ham did crash out of the FA Cup in disappointing circumstances, losing 1-0 to Bristol City in their third-round replay. But, their exit has given the Hammers time to regroup and get injured players back in the fold, although the Cherries game will likely be too soon for Lucas Paqueta to return. 

Kalvin Phillips could be in line to make his debut, while Mohammed Kudus is back following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.  

Kudus and Bowen were beginning to forge a dangerous tandem in the final third, notably in the Hammers’ 2-0 win over Manchester United at the end of 2023.

Premier League Top Four odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
98.52%
1/66
1/200
1/100
1/66
--
1/250
Liverpool
98.04%
1/66
1/50
1/100
1/50
--
1/200
Arsenal
95.24%
1/25
1/20
1/20
1/20
--
1/330
Tottenham
52.38%
10/11
4/6
4/5
5/6
--
10/11
Aston Villa
45.45%
6/5
6/5
6/5
6/5
--
6/5
Teams Best Odds
Man City
1/66 Bet365
Liverpool
1/50 Bet365
Arsenal
1/20 Unibet
Tottenham
10/11 BetVictor
Aston Villa
6/5 Unibet
Bournemouth will have boosted their confidence against Swansea following their hammering by Liverpool.  

Iraola’s men did not play badly against the Reds and the scoreline was not indicative of the contest, while the same could be said of their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.  

With Dominic Solanke continuing to fire on all cylinders, the Cherries will ask questions of a Hammers’ defence that has been inconsistent. Iraola’s side have only failed to score in one of their 12 away matches this term. 

After looking at betting apps, we’re backing West Ham to edge out the Cherries, but the visitors to get on the scoresheet at odds of 3/1 with Betfred

West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 1: West Ham to win and BTTS – 3/1 Betfred

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

Kudus to hit ground running on his return 

Kudus was in electric form for the Hammers before he joined up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations. The forward scored five goals in eight games in all competitions, including a brace in West Ham’s 3-0 win over Wolves on home soil.  

He was equally effective against Manchester United as he and Bowen tormented the Red Devils at London Stadium. Although he did not get on the scoresheet in the Hammers’ triumph at the Emirates Stadium, Kudus asked questions of the Arsenal backline.

Premier League Top Goalscorer odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
71.43%
1/3
--
2/5
--
--
--
Mohamed Salah
16.67%
5/1
--
13/4
--
--
--
Heung-Min Son
7.69%
8/1
--
12/1
--
--
--
Dominic Solanke
5.26%
16/1
--
18/1
--
--
--
Ollie Watkins
4.76%
20/1
--
20/1
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
2/5 Unibet
Mohamed Salah
5/1 BetVictor
Heung-Min Son
12/1 Unibet
Dominic Solanke
18/1 Unibet
Ollie Watkins
20/1 BetVictor
Kudus’ absence loomed large for Moyes and his team in their stalemate against Brighton, and they arguably missed his clinical edge in the draw with Sheffield United. The 23-year-old did make an impact for Ghana at Afcon, scoring twice in the draw with Egypt.  

But he was powerless to prevent them crashing out of the tournament, conceding two late goals to Mozambique to end their journey in the group stage. Ghana’s loss is the Hammers' gain, and we’re backing Kudus to make a scoring return to Premier League action at 5/2 with BoyleSports

West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Mohammed Kudus to score any time – 5/2 BoyleSports

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

Sinisterra threat on the counter? 

Solanke has rightfully earned plaudits for his performances in the Premier League, scoring eight in his last nine outings. 

He bagged another in Bournemouth’s 5-0 thrashing of Swansea in the FA Cup, highlighting his confidence in front of goal. But, the Cherries cannot be over reliant on the 26-year-old.  

Luis Sinisterra performed well in Bournemouth’s FA Cup victories over Queens Park Rangers and Swansea, notching a goal and assist in the latter. However, his form has been indifferent in the Premier League.

Premier League Top Half Finish odds
Best Odds
BetVictor
BoyleSports
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Tottenham
99.01%
--
--
--
1/100
--
--
Aston Villa
98.52%
--
--
--
1/66
--
--
Man Utd
90.01%
--
--
1/10
1/9
1/10
--
Newcastle
88.89%
--
--
1/18
1/16
1/8
--
Chelsea
88.89%
--
--
1/10
1/10
1/8
--
Teams Best Odds
Tottenham
1/100 Bet365
Aston Villa
1/66 Bet365
Newcastle
1/8 Betway
Sinisterra has scored twice, last finding the net in the Cherries win over Fulham on Boxing Day. The Colombian has been shy of firing at the target, mustering only two attempts in his last five. 

With Vladimir Coufal suspended, Sinisterra could have opportunities to threaten, especially on the break. We’re taking Sinisterra to register one shot on target at 4/6 with bet365

West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Luis Sinisterra over 0.5 shots on target – 4/6 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

How to get free bets for West Ham vs Bournemouth 

You can secure free bets for wagering on West Ham vs Bournemouth and more by signing up for gambling sites online. 

BetMGM is one of the new betting sites in the UK and are offering new customers the chance to get £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on its sportsbook.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Users are also eligible to use BetMGM’s UK online casino

Read all the terms and conditions of BetMGM’s welcome offer before creating your account. With all bets, always gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.