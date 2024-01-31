West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions
- West Ham to win and BTTS – 3/1 Betfred
- Mohammed Kudus to score any time – 5/2 BoyleSports
- Luis Sinisterra over 0.5 shots on target – 4/6 bet365
West Ham can move within five points of the top four in the Premier League with a win in their clash against Bournemouth on Thursday night (7.30pm, TNT Sports 2).
The Hammers are unbeaten in five Premier League games, although they were denied at the death in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last time out.
James Ward-Prowse's penalty looked to have earned David Moyes’ men the three points, only for Ollie McBurnie to respond with a strike from the spot.
West Ham were then denied a penalty in the dying seconds after Jarrod Bowen was brought down in the area. So, there was plenty for the Hammers to feel aggrieved over, and they will look to take out their frustrations on the Cherries.
Bournemouth bounced back from their heavy defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League by crushing Swansea in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Andoni Iraola’s men scored all five of their goals in the first half in a resounding victory over the Championship side.
However, the Cherries have lost momentum in the top flight losing back-to-back matches to Tottenham and Liverpool. They need to get back to winning ways to keep their hopes of a top-half finish alive.
West Ham are favourites for the win with football betting sites, but the bookmakers are not completely down on Bournemouth’s chances with odds of 37/20 available for them to triumph on the road.
After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our West Ham vs Bournemouth predictions.
Hammers to maintain strong home form
West Ham are carrying a five-match unbeaten home run in the Premier League into this game, and are unbeaten in all competitions since 29 October at the London Stadium - nine matches all told.
In 10 home league matches this season, Moyes’ men have won five, drawn three and lost two, the last of which came against his former club Everton in October.
West Ham did crash out of the FA Cup in disappointing circumstances, losing 1-0 to Bristol City in their third-round replay. But, their exit has given the Hammers time to regroup and get injured players back in the fold, although the Cherries game will likely be too soon for Lucas Paqueta to return.
Kalvin Phillips could be in line to make his debut, while Mohammed Kudus is back following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Kudus and Bowen were beginning to forge a dangerous tandem in the final third, notably in the Hammers’ 2-0 win over Manchester United at the end of 2023.
Bournemouth will have boosted their confidence against Swansea following their hammering by Liverpool.
Iraola’s men did not play badly against the Reds and the scoreline was not indicative of the contest, while the same could be said of their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham.
With Dominic Solanke continuing to fire on all cylinders, the Cherries will ask questions of a Hammers’ defence that has been inconsistent. Iraola’s side have only failed to score in one of their 12 away matches this term.
After looking at betting apps, we’re backing West Ham to edge out the Cherries, but the visitors to get on the scoresheet at odds of 3/1 with Betfred.
West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 1: West Ham to win and BTTS – 3/1 Betfred
Kudus to hit ground running on his return
Kudus was in electric form for the Hammers before he joined up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations. The forward scored five goals in eight games in all competitions, including a brace in West Ham’s 3-0 win over Wolves on home soil.
He was equally effective against Manchester United as he and Bowen tormented the Red Devils at London Stadium. Although he did not get on the scoresheet in the Hammers’ triumph at the Emirates Stadium, Kudus asked questions of the Arsenal backline.
Kudus’ absence loomed large for Moyes and his team in their stalemate against Brighton, and they arguably missed his clinical edge in the draw with Sheffield United. The 23-year-old did make an impact for Ghana at Afcon, scoring twice in the draw with Egypt.
But he was powerless to prevent them crashing out of the tournament, conceding two late goals to Mozambique to end their journey in the group stage. Ghana’s loss is the Hammers' gain, and we’re backing Kudus to make a scoring return to Premier League action at 5/2 with BoyleSports.
West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Mohammed Kudus to score any time – 5/2 BoyleSports
Sinisterra threat on the counter?
Solanke has rightfully earned plaudits for his performances in the Premier League, scoring eight in his last nine outings.
He bagged another in Bournemouth’s 5-0 thrashing of Swansea in the FA Cup, highlighting his confidence in front of goal. But, the Cherries cannot be over reliant on the 26-year-old.
Luis Sinisterra performed well in Bournemouth’s FA Cup victories over Queens Park Rangers and Swansea, notching a goal and assist in the latter. However, his form has been indifferent in the Premier League.
Sinisterra has scored twice, last finding the net in the Cherries win over Fulham on Boxing Day. The Colombian has been shy of firing at the target, mustering only two attempts in his last five.
With Vladimir Coufal suspended, Sinisterra could have opportunities to threaten, especially on the break. We’re taking Sinisterra to register one shot on target at 4/6 with bet365.
West Ham vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Luis Sinisterra over 0.5 shots on target – 4/6 bet365
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more.