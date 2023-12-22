West Ham vs Man Utd predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

West Ham vs Man Utd predictions
West Ham will look to bounce back from their EFL Cup disappointment against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1).
The Hammers were crushed 5-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s side to bow out of the EFL Cup at the quarter-final stage.
David Moyes cited his team’s heavy workload as a reason for their defeat, but the games continue to come thick and fast for the Hammers with the visit of United.
West Ham impressively saw off Wolves in their last Premier League outing by a 3-0 margin.
Moyes knows a victory over his former team would allow the Hammers to leapfrog the Red Devils in the standings and potentially move them within striking distance of the top four.
United dug out a point at Anfield last time out with a solid rear guard action against Liverpool.
Erik ten Hag’s men were criticised by Klopp and Virgil van Dijk for their approach, but the result did end a run of successive defeats in all competitions.
However, the Red Devils have only won one of their last six and the pressure continues to grow on Ten Hag in the United dugout. The festive period could be make or break for the Dutchman.
Football betting sites cannot split the two teams as both have odds of 23/20 to win at the London Stadium. We’ll consider the match market and other intriguing bets in our predictions using the best Premier League odds.
A stalemate on the cards?
West Ham saw off Wolves with a fine performance last week in the Premier League courtesy of a brace from Mohammed Kudus and a strike from Jarrod Bowen.
The Hammers have been up and down in the top flight as the result followed a 5-0 defeat at Fulham.
At their best, Moyes’ men are a match for any team in the Premier League, but are also capable of capitulation.
Although United are out of form, the Hammers have not been overly convincing themselves at London Stadium. They needed late goals to see off struggling Nottingham Forest and to salvage a point against Newcastle United.
West Ham were also frustrated by Crystal Palace as Odsonne Edouard’s second-half strike earned the Eagles a share of the spoils.
United will take heart from those results and have lost just once in their last five Premier League away games.
Ten Hag’s men showed resilience against Liverpool and could have even nicked three points at Anfield had Rasmus Hojland taken his opportunity on the break. So, United have enough to build on for the clash with the Hammers.
The two sides may cancel each other out in east London as fatigue could be a factor for the hosts, and United are not clinical enough to force a win on the road. After studying the odds on betting apps, we’re backing a draw at 11/4 with BetUK.
Ward-Prowse final third threat
James Ward-Prowse has been a savvy signing by the Hammers. The 29-year-old has eight goal involvements in the Premier League, including five assists.
His delivery from set-pieces has causes havoc in opponents’ boxes, allowing West Ham to use their height advantage to great effect.
Ward-Prowse is also a goal threat, notching three strikes. He was branded the greatest free-kick taker in the world by Pep Guardiola last year, although he is yet to convert a direct set-piece in a West Ham shirt.
But, the former Southampton man has been active in the final third, registering 21 attempts at goal and nine shots on target in the top flight.
Ward-Prowse has fired at least one shot on goal in his last seven league matches, and has recorded an effort on target in his last three. United will have to contain the midfielder and his late runs into the box.
We’re backing Ward-Prowse to record at least one shot on target at 11/10 with Unibet.
Corners on the agenda?
Games involving Manchester United in the Premier League this season have the highest number of corners on average, while contests that include West Ham are not far behind.
United are averaging 6.71 corners and are allowing 6.35 per game, taking their total to 13.06.
Only Arsenal and Liverpool have been awarded more corners than United this season. The Hammers are in the middle of the pack for their own corners, although they’re allowing an average of 6.53 per game.
So, both teams are relatively comfortable in giving their opponents set pieces.
The corner line has been set at 10.5 by UK betting sites, and we’re intrigued by odds of 6/5 with BetMGM for over 10.5 corners with our final West Ham vs Man Utd prediction.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.