Wolves vs Coventry predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Wolves vs Coventry predictions Wolves to win by one goal – 11/4 bet365

Mario Lemina over 0.5 shots on target – 11/10 Unibet

Ben Sheaf over 4.5 tackles – 7/5 William Hill Midlands rivals Wolves and Coventry meet for the first time in 10 years with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at stake on Saturday (12.15pm, ITV1). Wolves are four time FA Cup winners, but are bidding to end a 64-year drought without the trophy having last won the tournament in 1960 and are fifth favourites in the to succeed. Gary O’Neil has performed admirably this season in the Premier League, steering his team into the top half of the table after taking over just days before the start of the campaign.

Wolves last reached the semi-finals in 2019, enduring a heartbreaking loss to Watford after extra-time. A return to Wembley could be on the cards and are favouring the Premier League outfit over their Championship rivals. Coventry should not be underestimated after scoring 16 goals in their previous four FA Cup matches, 15 of those in victories over Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday and Maidstone United. Mark Robins’ men are pushing for the play-offs once more in the Championship after suffering their own Wembley misery in the final in last season's defeat to Luton. But, they could return sooner than they thought by dumping their rivals out of the FA Cup.

Wolves vs Coventry Tip: O'Neil’s side to march on Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Bruno Lage and Julen Lopetegui, Wolves were difficult to watch. They grinded out results with practicality rather than swashbuckling displays, but O’Neil has certainly changed the style at Molineux with great effect. Wanderers fans may have been fearing the worst at the start of the season after Lopetegui’s abrupt departure, but just as he did at Bournemouth, O’Neil worked his magic and proved his predecessor was hasty to give up the reins. Wolves have already scored more goals in this season’s Premier League campaign than in each of the previous three years, despite dealing with key injuries to Pedro Neto among others. The Portuguese is once again sidelined due to a hamstring problem, while fellow forward Hwang Hee-chan will also miss the game with the same ailment.

Teenager Nathan Fraser led the line against Fulham in a 2-1 win and he could be primed to start on Saturday unless Matheus Cunha passes a late fitness test. Coventry have issues of their own as Jamie Allen and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are out along with Victor Torp. Ben Sheaf could return to the starting line-up for the first time in a month after a lay-off, providing a boost. Since losing 2-1 to West Brom, the Sky Blues have responded with back-to-back wins over Rotherham and Watford. Wolves will be a step up in class as O’Neil’s side have won their last three at home, conceding only one goal in the process – a stoppage-time consolation for Fulham last week. Coventry will battle hard to keep the game close, so we’re taking Wolves to win by a one goal margin at odds of 11/4 with . Wolves vs Coventry Tip 1: Wolves to win by one goal – 11/4 bet365

Lemina to test Coventry backline Without Neto and Hwang, Wolves will need to find a source of creative inspiration from elsewhere. Mario Lemina was the key figure in the last round, notching the only goal of the game to beat Brighton at Molineux. Lemina has scored five goals in all competitions this season – a career-high for the Gabonese. He has benefitted from O’Neil’s influence to push forward in the final third. After signing for Wolves in January last year, Lemina mustered only nine attempts at goal in 19 matches under Lopetegui’s tenure.

This season, the 30-year-old has recorded 42 efforts at goal and placed 15 of them on target. It’s clear to see that O’Neil has instructed Lemina to push forward and support his attacking team-mates. Although we can find value at 23/5 with for Lemina to score any time, his record of one goal in his last 11 is not overly appealing. But, we do like 11/10 odds with for the midfielder to record at least one shot on target. Wolves vs Coventry Tip 2: Mario Lemina over 0.5 shots on target – 11/10 Unibet

Look out for Sheaf tackles Sheaf made a welcome return to action for the Sky Blues in their win over Watford. He had been out for over a month with a hamstring injury and was planned for a phased return, but Torp’s injury forced Robins’ hand in the second half. With a depleted midfield, Sheaf is expected to partner Josh Eccles once more in the middle of the park. Coventry have missed Sheaf’s industrious play, putting his body on the line to regain possession.

He averages more tackles per game (3.7) than any other player in the Championship. Sheaf’s absence has knocked him down the tackle count in the second tier but expect him to climb back up in the closing months of the campaign. He will be an obstacle that Wolves must overcome, even though he’s not 100 per cent fit. Since we expect Coventry to be on the back foot, we’re backing Sheaf to surpass his Championship average and commit over 4.5 tackles in the game at 7/5 with . Wolves vs Coventry Tip 3: Ben Sheaf over 4.5 tackles – 7/5 William Hill

