Betting > Football

Wolves vs Coventry predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Wolves and Coventry battle it out at Molineux for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday lunchtime
Last Updated: 15th of March 2024
Simon Sinclair
·
Football Writer
Wolves vs Coventry predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets
Wolves vs Coventry predictions

Midlands rivals Wolves and Coventry meet for the first time in 10 years with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at stake on Saturday (12.15pm, ITV1). 

Wolves are four time FA Cup winners, but are bidding to end a 64-year drought without the trophy having last won the tournament in 1960 and are fifth favourites in the FA Cup odds to succeed. 

Gary O’Neil has performed admirably this season in the Premier League, steering his team into the top half of the table after taking over just days before the start of the campaign.

Wolves vs Coventry odds
Best Odds
March 16th | 12:15pm
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Wolves Wolves
59.88%
9/14
--
8/13
8/13
8/15
4/6
4/6
Draw
24.39%
14/5
--
3/1
14/5
31/10
14/5
3/1
Coventry Coventry
18.18%
15/4
--
15/4
4/1
9/2
4/1
17/4
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 2.5
54.05%
4/5
--
4/5
3/4
8/11
8/11
5/6
Under 2.5
48.08%
10/11
--
10/11
10/11
16/15
1/1
20/21
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Spread : No odds available at this time
Teams Best Odds
Wolves Wolves
4/6 William Hill
4/6 Bet365
Draw
31/10 Unibet
Coventry Coventry
9/2 Unibet
Over 2.5
5/6 Bet365
Wolves last reached the semi-finals in 2019, enduring a heartbreaking loss to Watford after extra-time. A return to Wembley could be on the cards and football betting sites are favouring the Premier League outfit over their Championship rivals. 

Coventry should not be underestimated after scoring 16 goals in their previous four FA Cup matches, 15 of those in victories over Oxford, Sheffield Wednesday and Maidstone United. 

Mark Robins’ men are pushing for the play-offs once more in the Championship after suffering their own Wembley misery in the final in last season's defeat to Luton. But, they could return sooner than they thought by dumping their rivals out of the FA Cup.

Spreadex Betting
Established 1999
Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.

Wolves vs Coventry Tip: O'Neil’s side to march on 

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, Bruno Lage and Julen Lopetegui, Wolves were difficult to watch. They grinded out results with practicality rather than swashbuckling displays, but O’Neil has certainly changed the style at Molineux with great effect.  

Wanderers fans may have been fearing the worst at the start of the season after Lopetegui’s abrupt departure, but just as he did at Bournemouth, O’Neil worked his magic and proved his predecessor was hasty to give up the reins.  

Wolves have already scored more goals in this season’s Premier League campaign than in each of the previous three years, despite dealing with key injuries to Pedro Neto among others. 

The Portuguese is once again sidelined due to a hamstring problem, while fellow forward Hwang Hee-chan will also miss the game with the same ailment.

FA Cup Winner odds
Best Odds
Spreadex
BetVictor
Betway
BoyleSports
Unibet
William Hill
Bet365
% Chance
Man City
41.67%
11/10
--
11/8
5/4
7/5
11/8
5/4
Liverpool
22.22%
16/5
--
7/2
7/2
3/1
3/1
10/3
Chelsea
14.29%
5/1
--
11/2
11/2
6/1
6/1
6/1
Man Utd
8.33%
11/1
--
8/1
8/1
8/1
8/1
8/1
Wolves
7.14%
13/1
--
12/1
10/1
12/1
12/1
11/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
7/5 Unibet
Liverpool
7/2 Betway
Chelsea
6/1 William Hill
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply
8/1 Bet365
Teenager Nathan Fraser led the line against Fulham in a 2-1 win and he could be primed to start on Saturday unless Matheus Cunha passes a late fitness test.

Coventry have issues of their own as Jamie Allen and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are out along with Victor Torp. Ben Sheaf could return to the starting line-up for the first time in a month after a lay-off, providing a boost. 

Since losing 2-1 to West Brom, the Sky Blues have responded with back-to-back wins over Rotherham and Watford. Wolves will be a step up in class as O’Neil’s side have won their last three at home, conceding only one goal in the process – a stoppage-time consolation for Fulham last week. 

Coventry will battle hard to keep the game close, so we’re taking Wolves to win by a one goal margin at odds of 11/4 with bet365

Wolves vs Coventry Tip 1: Wolves to win by one goal – 11/4 bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org.

Lemina to test Coventry backline 

Without Neto and Hwang, Wolves will need to find a source of creative inspiration from elsewhere. Mario Lemina was the key figure in the last round, notching the only goal of the game to beat Brighton at Molineux.  

Lemina has scored five goals in all competitions this season – a career-high for the Gabonese. He has benefitted from O’Neil’s influence to push forward in the final third. 

After signing for Wolves in January last year, Lemina mustered only nine attempts at goal in 19 matches under Lopetegui’s tenure.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org.

This season, the 30-year-old has recorded 42 efforts at goal and placed 15 of them on target. It’s clear to see that O’Neil has instructed Lemina to push forward and support his attacking team-mates.  

Although we can find value at 23/5 with betting apps for Lemina to score any time, his record of one goal in his last 11 is not overly appealing. But, we do like 11/10 odds with Unibet for the midfielder to record at least one shot on target. 

Wolves vs Coventry Tip 2: Mario Lemina over 0.5 shots on target – 11/10 Unibet

NetBet Sports
Established 2001
Bet £5 & Get a £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly.

Look out for Sheaf tackles 

Sheaf made a welcome return to action for the Sky Blues in their win over Watford. He had been out for over a month with a hamstring injury and was planned for a phased return, but Torp’s injury forced Robins’ hand in the second half.  

With a depleted midfield, Sheaf is expected to partner Josh Eccles once more in the middle of the park. Coventry have missed Sheaf’s industrious play, putting his body on the line to regain possession.

BzeeBet Sports
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org.

He averages more tackles per game (3.7) than any other player in the Championship. Sheaf’s absence has knocked him down the tackle count in the second tier but expect him to climb back up in the closing months of the campaign. 

He will be an obstacle that Wolves must overcome, even though he’s not 100 per cent fit. Since we expect Coventry to be on the back foot, we’re backing Sheaf to surpass his Championship average and commit over 4.5 tackles in the game at 7/5 with William Hill

Wolves vs Coventry Tip 3: Ben Sheaf over 4.5 tackles – 7/5 William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org.

How to get free bets on the FA Cup 

You can sign up for gambling sites to secure free bets and more for betting on the FA Cup this weekend. 

BoyleSports are offering £20 in free bets for new customers, who sign up via a mobile device, deposit £10 and bet £10 on the sportsbook on a selection with odds of evens or greater. 

Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use on the sportsbooks. Users also gain access to Boyles’ online casino, featuring table games, slots and live casino

Make sure you read all the terms and conditions before using BoyleSports' sign-up offer online. With all bets, gamble responsibly. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org.
Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.