Wolves vs Sheffield United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

After producing an encouraging display to overcome Luton on the road, Chris Wilder’s men took another step back losing 5-0 for the second game in a row at home. Brighton tormented the Blades at the back, exposing their defensive deficiencies. As a result of Sheffield United’s woes, Wolves are overwhelming favourites with . You can find a price of 6/1 to bet on the Blades, but it looks to be a tall order against the Midlands outfit. Here are our predictions using the best .

Established 2022 Bet £10, Get £10 Free Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets no eligible. T&Cs Apply

Wolves to pour on the agony for Blades Wolves continue to impress under O’Neil. Following the departure of Julen Lopetegui before the start of the season, the Midlands outfit were tipped to struggle. But, O’Neil, just as he did at Bournemouth in the previous campaign, has thrived under pressure, and is not only getting results, but his team are also playing eye-catching football. Wolves have beaten Chelsea and Tottenham in their last two away games, and only went down to Manchester United at home to a last-second goal. Their defeat to Brentford last time out at Molineux was the first time they’ve failed to score at home in the Premier League this term, highlighting the change under O’Neil, having been shut out six times on home soil last season.

It does not bode well for a Sheffield United side that have conceded the most goals in Premier League history after 25 games, putting them on course to break the record. For all the progress Wilder’s side looked to have made against Luton, their defensive woes were on full display in the defeat to Brighton, conceding five for the second home league game in a row. The result against Luton was an outlier as the Hatters had plenty of chances but failed to take them. Wolves are not going to be so generous. With Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan in the final third we believe Wolves can rack up another emphatic win. After looking at , we’re backing Wolves to win and over 3.5 goals at 12/5 with . Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Wolves to win and over 3.5 goals – 12/5 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Hwang return well timed for Wolves O’Neil welcomed back Hwang into the fold following his spell at the Asian Cup. Only seven players have scored more Premier League goals than the South Korean this season. He only started two games for South Korea at the Asian Cup, scoring a huge goal against Australia in the quarter-finals at the death. Although he failed to score on his return to action in the win over Tottenham, his presence certainly commands respect in the final third. The Blades will have to be wary as he provided an assist in Wolves’ win at Bramall Lane earlier in the campaign.

In Hwang’s absence Matheus Cunha stepped up, notably scoring a hat-trick in Wolves’ win over Chelsea. O’Neil’s system appears to be bringing out the best in whoever starts through the middle for the Midlands outfit. But as Hwang returns, Cunha has been sidelined with a hamstring problem, which could rule him out for the rest of the season. Hwang will have no shortage of chances against a listless Blades defence, especially with Pedro Neto providing the ammunition. have made Hwang the favourite to score any time at Molineux and we’re in full agreement with odds of 13/8 with . Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Hwang Hee-chan to score any time – 13/8 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

The Alamo at Molineux? Sheffield United allowed 24 shots on goal in their defeat to Brighton, while nine attempts hit the target, including the five that found the back of Wes Foderingham’s net. The Blades have permitted every Premier League opponent to register double digit attempts at their goal this season, although Wolves and Brentford only just managed to continue the trend by recording 10 each in their respective fixtures.

O’Neil’s men are flowing with confidence pushing forward and Pedro Neto is firing on all cylinders. The Portuguese could make it a long afternoon for the Blades in the Midlands. We believe the 31/20 odds with for Wolves to record over 6.5 shots on target are good value considering they reached that threshold against Tottenham last time out and have been threatening against stronger units in the past. Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Wolves over 6.5 shots on target – 31/20 Unibet

How to get football free bets You can sign up for to get and more for wagering on football. BetMGM are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering new customers £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on football. Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Users also gain access to BetMGM’s , which features table-based games and the . Before you sign up for BetMGM, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on Wolves vs Sheffield United, gamble responsibly.