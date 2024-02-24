Wolves vs Sheffield United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Wolves vs Sheffield United predictions
- Wolves to win and over 3.5 goals – 12/5 William Hill
- Hwang Hee-chan to score any time – 13/8 bet365
- Wolves over 6.5 shots on target – 31/20 Unibet
Wolves can continue to build their case for a European place this season when they host Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday (1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Midlands outfit bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Brentford at Molineux with a fine performance to beat Tottenham on the road. Joao Gomes scored twice to secure the three points for Gary O’Neil’s men, making it two away league wins in a row.
O’Neil will now look to rectify his side’s home form that has seen them lose back-to-back games to Manchester United and Brentford. Sheffield United’s dismal defensive record could play into Wolves’ hands, but the Blades did win their last match on their travels.
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
After producing an encouraging display to overcome Luton on the road, Chris Wilder’s men took another step back losing 5-0 for the second game in a row at home. Brighton tormented the Blades at the back, exposing their defensive deficiencies.
As a result of Sheffield United’s woes, Wolves are overwhelming favourites with football betting sites. You can find a price of 6/1 to bet on the Blades, but it looks to be a tall order against the Midlands outfit.
Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.
Wolves to pour on the agony for Blades
Wolves continue to impress under O’Neil. Following the departure of Julen Lopetegui before the start of the season, the Midlands outfit were tipped to struggle.
But, O’Neil, just as he did at Bournemouth in the previous campaign, has thrived under pressure, and is not only getting results, but his team are also playing eye-catching football.
Wolves have beaten Chelsea and Tottenham in their last two away games, and only went down to Manchester United at home to a last-second goal.
Their defeat to Brentford last time out at Molineux was the first time they’ve failed to score at home in the Premier League this term, highlighting the change under O’Neil, having been shut out six times on home soil last season.
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
It does not bode well for a Sheffield United side that have conceded the most goals in Premier League history after 25 games, putting them on course to break the record.
For all the progress Wilder’s side looked to have made against Luton, their defensive woes were on full display in the defeat to Brighton, conceding five for the second home league game in a row.
The result against Luton was an outlier as the Hatters had plenty of chances but failed to take them. Wolves are not going to be so generous. With Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan in the final third we believe Wolves can rack up another emphatic win.
After looking at betting sites, we’re backing Wolves to win and over 3.5 goals at 12/5 with William Hill.
Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Wolves to win and over 3.5 goals – 12/5 William Hill
Hwang return well timed for Wolves
O’Neil welcomed back Hwang into the fold following his spell at the Asian Cup.
Only seven players have scored more Premier League goals than the South Korean this season. He only started two games for South Korea at the Asian Cup, scoring a huge goal against Australia in the quarter-finals at the death.
Although he failed to score on his return to action in the win over Tottenham, his presence certainly commands respect in the final third. The Blades will have to be wary as he provided an assist in Wolves’ win at Bramall Lane earlier in the campaign.
In Hwang’s absence Matheus Cunha stepped up, notably scoring a hat-trick in Wolves’ win over Chelsea. O’Neil’s system appears to be bringing out the best in whoever starts through the middle for the Midlands outfit.
But as Hwang returns, Cunha has been sidelined with a hamstring problem, which could rule him out for the rest of the season.
Hwang will have no shortage of chances against a listless Blades defence, especially with Pedro Neto providing the ammunition. Betting apps have made Hwang the favourite to score any time at Molineux and we’re in full agreement with odds of 13/8 with bet365.
Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Hwang Hee-chan to score any time – 13/8 bet365
The Alamo at Molineux?
Sheffield United allowed 24 shots on goal in their defeat to Brighton, while nine attempts hit the target, including the five that found the back of Wes Foderingham’s net.
The Blades have permitted every Premier League opponent to register double digit attempts at their goal this season, although Wolves and Brentford only just managed to continue the trend by recording 10 each in their respective fixtures.
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
Bonus Code: INDY2023
O’Neil’s men are flowing with confidence pushing forward and Pedro Neto is firing on all cylinders. The Portuguese could make it a long afternoon for the Blades in the Midlands.
We believe the 31/20 odds with Unibet for Wolves to record over 6.5 shots on target are good value considering they reached that threshold against Tottenham last time out and have been threatening against stronger units in the past.
Wolves vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Wolves over 6.5 shots on target – 31/20 Unibet
How to get football free bets
You can sign up for gambling sites to get free bets and more for wagering on football.
BetMGM are one of the newest operators in the UK and are offering new customers £40 in free bets for creating an account and betting £10 on football.
Once your qualifying wager is settled, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to use on football and horse racing. Users also gain access to BetMGM’s UK online casino, which features table-based games and the best slots.
Before you sign up for BetMGM, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome offer. If you do bet on Wolves vs Sheffield United, gamble responsibly.
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.