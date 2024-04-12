BetMGM Grand National offers for Aintree 2024

The Grand National is one of the most popular events for horse racing punters, and most betting sites are offering potential bettors the chance to grab a range of offers and promos for the world-famous race.
You can expect to find free bet offers, enhanced odds and extra places with the majority of betting sites, but BetMGM's sign-up offer and Grand National specials are among the best on offer in 2024.
Below, we look at the Grand National betting offers from the relatively new UK betting site.
BetMGM Grand National Sign-Up Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
With one of the most valuable Grand National sign-up offers, BetMGM are going all out to attract new customers for the Aintree showpiece.
To avail of this welcome offer, new customers must open an account and bet £10 on Grand National odds at evens (2.0) or greater.
Once this bet is settled, BetMGM will provide you with four £10 free bets which can be used as follows:
- 1 x £10 Horse racing bet
- 1 x £10 Accumulator
- 1 x £10 Bet Builder
- 1 x £10 Football bet
Two of the four free bets (the bet builder and football bet) can't be used on horse racing of course, but it's a versatile offer nonetheless.
Grand National Non-Runner Money Back
BetMGM are one of several horse racing betting sites offering non-runner money back on this year's Grand National.
Non-runner money back simply means that if you have made an ante-post bet on one of the Grand National runners and it is withdrawn before the race, your initial stake will be returned to you.
This is a very helpful offer to have when it comes to races such as the Grand National, as some of the 36 runners set to line up can be ruled out of the race at any time.
Grand National Each-Way Six Places
Each-way betting is the most popular bet type used by punters in the Grand National, so it pays to shop around for the biggest number of places that gambling sites are paying out to.
BetMGM are currently offering one-fifth of the odds on the first six horses home in the big race, meaning that your each-way selection only has to finish in the top six to receive a return.
With horses having won the Grand National at prices of 50/1, 66/1 and 100/1 in the past, there is a chance to win big with even a small each-way outlay.
For a little help in choosing your each-way bets for the Grand National, we have a selection of Grand National tips from our horse racing experts.
Other Grand National Betting Offers
BetMGM are not the only gambling site with Grand National betting offers available. Aintree's big race sees betting sites and betting apps compete with each other in providing the best offers and free bets to new and existing customers.
Click on the links below to see some of the betting offers available from other leading bookmakers:
Remember to bet responsibly
Sports betting can be addictive and horse racing betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools BetMGM have to offer if you do register an account.
- Deposit limits - users have the ability to limit the amount they can deposit
- Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
- Time outs - users can self impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits
All safe gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and BetMGM are no different.
The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Last Updated: 12th April 2024, 06:30 PM