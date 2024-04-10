Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Grand National

William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

We take a look at William Hill's Grand National sign-up offer for the 2024 race
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 10th of April 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Grand National Writer
William Hill Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter
William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

An instantly recognisable name among sports betting sites, William Hill are renowned for their horse racing betting offers, particularly when it comes to the big races of the year.

With Grand National-winning jockey Barry Geraghty as one of their racing ambassadors, this bookmaker has plenty of inside knowledge when it comes to the big race at Aintree.

Regarding this year's National, the William Hill sign-up offer provides new players with three £10 free bets when betting £10. 

This offer is open to customers signing up on the William Hill mobile site or app, and the original £10 stake must be wagered at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Grand National Non-Runner Money Back

William Hill are one of a handful of horse racing betting sites that are offering non-runner money back on the Grand National.

This promo is particularly appealing to those bettors who have already had an ante-post bet on the big race. 

With this offer, anyone who has taken an early price on a Grand National runner will have the safety net of getting their money back if their selection does not run.

This promotion only applies to the main win and each-way markets with 'NRMB' in the race title at the Grand National Festival.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Grand National Bet Boost

This William Hill betting offer for new and existing customers gives you the chance to boost the Grand National odds on your selected runner.

To avail of the promo, you simply need to add your selection to your bet slip and select the Racing Bet Boost to better your odds.

A maximum stake of £20 is allowed and the promotion is only available on singles or accumulators of up to 10 selections.

Bet Boost is not only available for the Grand National, it is also offered daily on William Hill's betting site and betting app.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Grand National Extra Places

With the Grand National being one of the most unpredictable betting heats on the horse racing calendar, it is no surprise that the majority of bettors prefer to have each-way bets on the Aintree showpiece.

That is where Grand National betting offers like William Hill's Extra Places can be valuable.

Thirty-four runners will go to post at Aintree this year, so there will be plenty of big-priced runners who have a reasonable chance of running into a place.

With this William Hill offer, the number of places available will be increased, meaning you have a better chance of seeing a return from your Grand National bet.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

William Hill also feature in our list of best odds guaranteed betting sites for the Grand National.

This is a great way of assuring that you get the most out of your Grand National bet. 

If you have taken an early price on your selection and the SP (Starting Price) odds are greater, this leading horse racing betting app will pay you out at the bigger odds.

For example, if you back your selection at an early price of 4/1 and the SP returns at 5/1, you'll get the bigger price of 5/1. Likewise, if the SP returns at 3/1 you'll still get paid at 4/1.

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Remember to bet responsibly

Horse racing betting can quickly become compulsive if great care is not taken. As such, bettors are advised to make use of the responsible gambling tools William Hill have to offer if you do register an account. 

  • Deposit limits - users can limit the amount they can deposit
  • Loss limits - customers can set a maximum loss limit to avoid losing more than they can afford
  • Time outs - users can self-impose a cooling off period if they're concerned about their betting habits

All gambling sites regulated by the UK Gambling Commission must give users the option to self-exclude and William Hill are no different.

The self exclusion tool should be utilised the moment a customer realises their gambling has become problematic. Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk

Updated by

Kevin Walsh

Last Updated: 10th April 2024, 07:30 AM

Share:

You might also like

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Football
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
Grand National
Bet365 Grand National Offer: Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets
The Masters betting tips: 2024 winner predictions, each-way bets and best golf odds
Golf
The Masters betting tips: 2024 winner predictions, each-way bets and best golf odds
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund tips: Champions League predictions, odds and free bets
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Football
Next Liverpool manager odds: Ruben Amorim odds-on for Anfield hot seat
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday
Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets
Football
Republic of Ireland vs England betting tips: Women's Euro 2025 qualifying odds and free bets
Leeds vs Sunderland tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Leeds vs Sunderland tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Real Madrid vs Manchester City tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Real Madrid vs Manchester City tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday
Arsenal vs Bayern tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Arsenal vs Bayern tips: Champions League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Best Free Bet Clubs: Top Betting Sites with Free Bet Clubs
Betting
Best Free Bet Clubs: Top Betting Sites with Free Bet Clubs
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday
Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Sheffield United vs Chelsea betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets
Football
Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest tips: Betting preview with predictions, odds & free bets
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
Football
Saturday’s accumulator tips: Premier League predictions, 39/1 acca and odds
Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Football
Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
Betting
Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets
2024 Paris-Roubaix predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Cycling
2024 Paris-Roubaix predictions: Betting preview with cycling odds and free bets
Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Rangers vs Celtic tips: Scottish Premiership predictions, betting odds and free bets
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Football
Manchester City treble odds: What are the odds on City winning the treble?
Norwich vs Ipswich tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Norwich vs Ipswich tips: Championship predictions, betting odds and free bets
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Football
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds and free bets
Saturday’s Kempton and Kelso tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds and free bets
Horse Racing
Saturday’s Kempton and Kelso tips: ITV racing predictions, best odds and free bets
European Champions Cup last 16 predictions and tips including Northampton vs Munster
Rugby
European Champions Cup last 16 predictions and tips including Northampton vs Munster
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Horse Racing
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Japanese Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
Formula 1
Japanese Grand Prix predictions: F1 tips, best odds & free bets
2024 County Championship predictions: Betting preview with cricket odds and free bets
Cricket
2024 County Championship predictions: Betting preview with cricket odds and free bets
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.