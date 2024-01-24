Next Charlton manager odds: Michael Duff the favourite to replace Michael Appleton

Michael Duff is the early favourite with to replace Michael Appleton as Charlton manager. Appleton was sacked following the Addicks’ last-gasp defeat to Northampton Town at The Valley, extending their winless run to 12 matches in all competitions. The 48-year-old was only appointed in September following the dismissal of Dean Holden, but he failed to rectify issues on the field, winning only eight of his 28 matches in charge. Appleton leaves the club only four points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place in League One after failing to record a league victory since November. Former Swansea manager Duff has been installed as the early frontrunner, although there are a strong list of contenders tipped to take the Addicks role.

Charlton Next Manager Odds Michael Duff – 4/1

– 4/1 Lee Johnson – 5/1

– 5/1 John Eustace – 6/1

– 6/1 Scott Parker – 8/1

– 8/1 Nigel Pearson – 8/1

– 8/1 Steve Cotterill – 10/1

– 10/1 Gareth Ainsworth – 10/1

– 10/1 Cameron Toshack – 12/1

– 12/1 Mark Bonner – 12/1

– 12/1 Gary Rowett – 12/1

Duff the frontrunner to replace Appleton have priced up Duff at 4/1 to replace Appleton at The Valley. Duff has been out of work since December 2023 when he was sacked by Championship side Swansea City after just five months in the role. The 46-year-old had previously enjoyed success with Cheltenham Town, winning the League Two title in the 2020/21 season. After leading the club to their highest finish in the Football League, Duff left Whaddon Road for Barnsley. In one season with the Tykes, Duff steered them into the League One play-off final. The Yorkshire outfit were seconds away from a penalty shoot-out after battling for 71 minutes with 10 men, only to be cruelly denied by Josh Windass’ late winner for Sheffield Wednesday. Swansea noted Duff’s performance at Oakwell and hired him on a three-year deal following Russell Martin’s exit to Southampton. But, results and Duff’s style of play failed to mesh with the club prompting his departure. Duff would seemingly bring an element of steel to Charlton, which could be sorely needed to drag the Addicks away from the drop zone.

Would there be interest in Johnson or Eustace? Lee Johnson has odds of 5/1 to replace Appleton with Parimatch, which would be a surprise. Johnson was sacked by Fleetwood Town after a nine-match winless run that left the club second-bottom of League One. It was the second time this season that Johnson had seen his contract terminated, having also been fired by SPL side Hibernian in August. The 42-year-old has developed a reputation of being streaky during his managerial career, and unfortunately for him, these streaks have trended negatively rather than positively. You would not expect Charlton fans to greet a potential Johnson appointment with enthusiasm.

John Eustace could be a useful shout at 6/1 with talkSPORT BET. Eustace was sacked by Birmingham in October, despite leading the Blues into the play-off places in the Championship in the early stages of the campaign. His replacement at St Andrew's, Wayne Rooney, was subsequently fired after winning only two of his 15 games in charge. Eustace performed well on a budget last season, steering the Blues out of trouble to safety in the Championship. Those attributes could appeal to Charlton’s hierarchy.

Emotional return for Parker? Scott Parker came through Charlton’s academy as a player and made over 140 appearances for the Addicks before leaving for Chelsea. His managerial career has been up and down. Parker does have two promotions from the Championship on his CV, guiding both Fulham and Bournemouth into the Premier League. However, he failed to stabilise Fulham in the top flight and then left the Cherries in abrupt fashion shortly after their return to the top flight. Parker then endured an unsuccessful spell with Club Brugge that lasted only 12 matches before he was sacked in March 2023. Odds of 8/1 could appeal for a sentimental bet, although whether Parker would drop into the bottom half of League One is debatable.

Charlton could turn to experience The Addicks could do with an experienced hand to prevent them from being dragged into relegation battle. Nigel Pearson could be the man to bring resilience to the Addicks and is available after leaving Bristol City in October. Odds of 8/1 suggest that believe he is a viable candidate for the role.

Seasoned League One campaigners Steve Cotterill and Gareth Ainsworth are priced at 10/1. Ainsworth’s reputation needs a lift after a disappointing tenure with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship. He worked wonders with Wycombe Wanderers and a move to the Addicks could be a natural fit. Cotterrill kept Shrewsbury in League One for three seasons before leaving the club last summer. Charlton could look to the 59-year-old to bring a dogged spirit to The Valley.

