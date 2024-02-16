Saturday's Ascot and Haydock tips: Grand National Trial predictions, racing odds & free bets

Saturday’s horse racing tips
The Cheltenham Festival is less than a month away, but there is still plenty of top-class racing to come over the next few weekends.
Saturday’s ITV racing showcases some excellent contests from Ascot, who stage the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase, and Haydock, where the main event is the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial.
We’ve been through the cards on horse racing betting sites for both meetings to find four runners we like the look of.
Betfair Ascot Chase tip
As has been the trend for most of the season, and despite the winner receiving just short of £100,000, the Betfair Ascot Chase at 3.36pm has attracted only four runners.
Odds-on shots rarely make any appeal, but there is a solid case to be made for L’Homme Presse in this contest despite his short price. BetGoodwin makes the Venetia Williams-trained nine-year-old a top-priced 4/5, which may look generous once the dust settles.
L’Homme Presse had his first race since unseating Charlie Deutsch in the 2022 King George VI at Kempton, producing an excellent display in a valuable handicap at Lingfield just under a month ago.
He beat the useful Protektorat in that contest, and that rival has since run very well when finishing less than five lengths behind the brilliant Shishkin at Newbury last weekend.
L’Homme Presse should come into this race near his peak with a race under his belt. Connections will be looking for a top-drawer performance, which could affect the Cheltenham odds for the Gold Cup if he runs well.
Betfred make him a 10/1 shot to win the Gold Cup, and that price will disappear if, as we're tipping him to, he comes home clear of his three rivals this weekend. The best of them will likely be Pic D’Orhy, who will be aimed at the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham after this race.
The outsider of the field, Sail Away, was briefly offered at 66/1 by betting sites in the early exchanges, but that was quickly snapped up. On paper, though, he looks an unlikely winner.
Ahoy Senor, entered in the Gold Cup and Ryanair Chase, completes the field. He is useful when it all comes together but has failed to sparkle this season and is tough to make a case for.
Grand National Trial tip
The highlight at Haydock is the Grand National Trial at 3.15pm. It looks like a possible minefield for punters, with most of the 11 runners having one kind of claim or another.
Several gambling sites offer four places for each-way purposes, and we like the look of My Silver Lining, who is 6/1 with William Hill.
The Emma Lavelle-trained eight-year-old has come on a bundle since last season, winning two from four this term. Her latest and indeed the mare’s best run came last month at Warwick, winning over three miles and five furlongs.
She is clearly suited to a stiff test of stamina. An impeccable jumper, My Silver Lining thrives on soft or heavy going, and there are no apparent downsides to taking a shot with a still-improving mare in this competitive contest.
Tip: 3.15 Haydock – My Silver Lining each-way (four places) @ 6/1 with William Hill
1.50pm Ascot tip
There will be plenty of interest in the 1.50pm race at Ascot, with four runners holding entries at the Cheltenham Festival.
Brave Kingdom has made quite an impression since returning to the track after a nearly two-year break. He was two from two towards the end of last year.
He was made to work hard when winning over this kind of distance at Newbury just before Christmas but left the impression that much more is left in the tank.
This represents another step up in class, but he is obviously well-regarded with an entry in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in the book and may feature amongst Cheltenham tips with a strong outing here.
Maximum respect goes the way of favourite on betting apps Apple Away, but Brave Kingdom is open to plenty of improvement, and at the prices available, he gets the nod.
2.40pm Haydock tip
Our fourth selection is back at Haydock, and the fast-improving Butch can make it four on the trot for the season at 2.40pm. His future will almost certainly be over the bigger obstacles, and he will be worth looking out for in novice chases next season.
In the meantime, the Olly Murphy-trained seven-year-old can further enhance his reputation. As shown in his latest couple of wins, he is a real battler when he needs to be, and he will again prove very tough to beat.
Tip: 2.40 Haydock – Butch @ 5/2 with QuinnBet
