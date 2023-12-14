Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

For Thursday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Chelmsford
Last Updated: 14th of December 2023
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Chelmsford with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

 

20:00 Chelmsford – Excel Power – 1pt @ 12/1

Excel Power is vulnerable to progressive types these days but some of the market leaders have questions to answer and it wouldn’t take much improvement to put him in the frame. His recent efforts have been good as well, placing over C&D before not being beaten far at Kempton.

His mark has come back to 97, the same as his success in this race last year, and he might be winding up towards another big performance sometime soon. If those towards the front end up being favoured, as looks possible, his chance of winning could be better than 12/1 suggests.

 

20:30 Chelmsford – Sun Tracker – 1pt @12/1

Sun Tracker recently returned for a new yard following more than a year off the track and ran a brilliant race, finishing third over 1m 4f at Wolverhampton. He could have done better were he not positioned so far off a sedate tempo and wasn’t given anything even resembling a hard time.

The chances are that he’ll improve for it fitness-wise and the extra couple of furlongs he’s tackling today should be a help. His win in France came at 1m 5f, whilst it’s also possible this track will suit better. It’s a competitive race but he looks quite overpriced to me.

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.