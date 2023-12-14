Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Chelmsford with two selections now online.

20:00 Chelmsford – Excel Power – 1pt @ 12/1

Excel Power is vulnerable to progressive types these days but some of the market leaders have questions to answer and it wouldn’t take much improvement to put him in the frame. His recent efforts have been good as well, placing over C&D before not being beaten far at Kempton.

His mark has come back to 97, the same as his success in this race last year, and he might be winding up towards another big performance sometime soon. If those towards the front end up being favoured, as looks possible, his chance of winning could be better than 12/1 suggests.

20:30 Chelmsford – Sun Tracker – 1pt @12/1

Sun Tracker recently returned for a new yard following more than a year off the track and ran a brilliant race, finishing third over 1m 4f at Wolverhampton. He could have done better were he not positioned so far off a sedate tempo and wasn’t given anything even resembling a hard time.

The chances are that he’ll improve for it fitness-wise and the extra couple of furlongs he’s tackling today should be a help. His win in France came at 1m 5f, whilst it’s also possible this track will suit better. It’s a competitive race but he looks quite overpriced to me.