Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

17:00 Southwell – Inanna – 1pt @ 25/1

Inanna is yet to run over the minimum trip and stays a mile well, so this experiment could go either way. I have a suspicion that it will suit, especially on a track like this, and the Woods yard boast a fine record around here with a 23% strike-rate (10-44) in the past few years.

Recent form isn’t on Inanna’s side but she didn’t have a great trip at Chelmsford last time. That could be worth overlooking and there were enough hints in her previous two starts to suggest that she may be in better form than the finishing positions are telling us.

Her run at Yarmouth in September, when second over 6f, is the one that gives me hope for 5f suiting and if she can get into a rhythm, I think she can trouble all of these from a 3lb lower mark. There’s pace nearby as well and this should be run at a strong gallop. 25/1 is worth a small bet.

19:00 Southwell – Awtaad Prince – 1pt @ 28/1

Awtaad Prince was one of my last time out selections when he ran over the mile at Kempton and I thought it was a step in the right direction. He could never get close enough to land a blow but didn’t get an overly hard time of it under an inexperienced apprentice.

Stronger handling from a fully-fledged rider will aid his cause, whilst a further 2lb drop in the weights to 72 is another help. He does need to improve and I don’t know if he’s ready to strike just yet, but again it’s a play on a price I feel is simply too big. If he ran to his best level, he’d get involved.