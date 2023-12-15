Jump to content
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

For Friday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Southwell
Last Updated: 15th of December 2023
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

17:00 Southwell – Inanna – 1pt @ 25/1

Inanna is yet to run over the minimum trip and stays a mile well, so this experiment could go either way. I have a suspicion that it will suit, especially on a track like this, and the Woods yard boast a fine record around here with a 23% strike-rate (10-44) in the past few years.

Recent form isn’t on Inanna’s side but she didn’t have a great trip at Chelmsford last time. That could be worth overlooking and there were enough hints in her previous two starts to suggest that she may be in better form than the finishing positions are telling us.

Her run at Yarmouth in September, when second over 6f, is the one that gives me hope for 5f suiting and if she can get into a rhythm, I think she can trouble all of these from a 3lb lower mark. There’s pace nearby as well and this should be run at a strong gallop. 25/1 is worth a small bet.

 

19:00 Southwell – Awtaad Prince – 1pt @ 28/1

Awtaad Prince was one of my last time out selections when he ran over the mile at Kempton and I thought it was a step in the right direction. He could never get close enough to land a blow but didn’t get an overly hard time of it under an inexperienced apprentice.

Stronger handling from a fully-fledged rider will aid his cause, whilst a further 2lb drop in the weights to 72 is another help. He does need to improve and I don’t know if he’s ready to strike just yet, but again it’s a play on a price I feel is simply too big. If he ran to his best level, he’d get involved.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

