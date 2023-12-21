Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

16:10 Southwell – Alligator Alley – 1pt @ 4/1

Alligator Alley isn’t the easiest ride in the world but has plenty of talent and could enjoy how this race is run. He’s in good form as well, beaten little more than a length behind Clarendon House last month, and his last two spins over C&D yielded wins off 92 and then 100.

He’s running off 95 now, which isn’t a problem when he’s operating near his best, and he’s breaking from the gates quicker these days. With some speedy sorts in opposition, he should get a nice lead into the closing stages and if the speed is wilting in any way, he may be in a position to take over.

17:45 Southwell – Bristol Hill – 1pt @ 5/1

Bristol Hill pulls very hard a lot of the time and that tends to stop him from maxing out on his performance level. However, he shaped with promise at Newcastle last time when not given anything like a hard time under an apprentice and is now partnered by a fully-fledged rider.

Dropping back in trip on a quicker track could prove favourable as well, whilst his last run over this C&D yielded a good second from just a pound lower. As long as they don’t crawl around, he has more than enough ability to trouble this field and 5/1 seems like a fair price to me.