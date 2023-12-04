Jump to content
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

For Monday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Wolverhampton
Last Updated: 4th of December 2023
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

17:00 Wolverhampton – Angel Amadea – 1pt @ 6/1

The draw hasn’t been overly kind to Angel Amadea and that’s a recurring theme as both runs since returning from a short break have seen her positioned in the wrong place at Newcastle. Despite that, they offered hope of better coming her way in the not too distant future.

I think getting onto a turning track again will prove favourable and her sole career win came here in February. If the pace is strong enough and her racing position doesn’t prove to be a problem, she’s capable of troubling all of these. Quotes around the 11/2 mark seem fair enough to me.

 

19:30 Wolverhampton – Impeller – 1pt @ 20/1

Impeller didn’t achieve much on debut for Grace Harris a couple of weeks ago but ended up missing the break by a number of lengths thanks to his rider being slow to remove the blindfold. That put the horse on the backfoot immediately and the pace wasn’t strong enough for him anyway.

Duran Fentiman has his first ride for the yard and whilst that wouldn’t be the most noteworthy thing under normal circumstances, he was on board Impeller for all four of his career wins with Tim Easterby. Having him up could help and I think they’re too readily ignored in the betting.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

