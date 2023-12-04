Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with two selections now online.

17:00 Wolverhampton – Angel Amadea – 1pt @ 6/1

The draw hasn’t been overly kind to Angel Amadea and that’s a recurring theme as both runs since returning from a short break have seen her positioned in the wrong place at Newcastle. Despite that, they offered hope of better coming her way in the not too distant future.

I think getting onto a turning track again will prove favourable and her sole career win came here in February. If the pace is strong enough and her racing position doesn’t prove to be a problem, she’s capable of troubling all of these. Quotes around the 11/2 mark seem fair enough to me.

19:30 Wolverhampton – Impeller – 1pt @ 20/1

Impeller didn’t achieve much on debut for Grace Harris a couple of weeks ago but ended up missing the break by a number of lengths thanks to his rider being slow to remove the blindfold. That put the horse on the backfoot immediately and the pace wasn’t strong enough for him anyway.

Duran Fentiman has his first ride for the yard and whilst that wouldn’t be the most noteworthy thing under normal circumstances, he was on board Impeller for all four of his career wins with Tim Easterby. Having him up could help and I think they’re too readily ignored in the betting.