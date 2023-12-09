Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newcastle with three selections now online.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

18:15 Newcastle – Symbolize – 1pt @ 20/1

Symbolize ran to a high level when trained by Andrew Balding, peaking at a mark of 105. Things haven’t gone so well since joining up with the Camacho yard and following a few breaks, four runs and a wind-operation mid-season, he’s now lining up off 88.

That should give him a chance of finding his form soon and there were signs of life at Thirsk in September, which came before his All-Weather debut at Wolverhampton. He wasn’t great that day but raced keenly off a modest pace and may have needed the run after 10 weeks off the track.

It’s possible that the stiffer nature of Newcastle’s track will suit him better, with his peak turf figures being achieved at Ascot, and Ryan Sexton hops up to remove a further 3lbs. It’s tough to know what to expect but any price at 16/1 or bigger is worth the risk attached.

19:15 Newcastle – Solray – 1pt @ 7/2

Solray went off as the favourite for his handicap debut, a 0-90 over C&D last month, and never got involved. However, he ended up on the far rail having had to move around a wall of horses in-front of him and that wasn’t the place where you wanted to be.

I thought he shaped with plenty of promise to run the closing stages as well as he did, only finishing up a length off the winner by the time they hit the line, and he’s fully entitled to improve for the experience. If things pan out a bit more favourably this time, he'll get involved late on.

19:45 Newcastle – Athollblair Boy – 1pt @ 10/1

Athollblair Boy hasn’t achieved much since returning from a break in October but showed a bit more over C&D three weeks ago, only beaten four-lengths. That was despite the race not being run to suit, always stuck back in the field following the wrong horses.

A further drop in the weights puts him on or below his last three winning marks, all achieved over C&D, and his regular cheekpieces return for the first time since his comeback. If he has a better racing position this time around, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a return to form.