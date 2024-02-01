Jump to content
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

For Thursday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Chelmsford
Last Updated: 1st of February 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Chelmsford with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

19:30 Chelmsford – Dynamic Force – 1pt @ 9/2

Dynamic Force is a pacy sort and two of his last three runs have yielded good efforts over this C&D. The first of those came with cheekpieces debuting and he went down by a neck to a subsequent winner, whilst the other yielded a one-length fourth behind the in-form Petit Calvados.

Things didn’t pan out to suit in the latter, a slightly slow break leading to a deep position on the track and that cost him in the closing stages. For the third race in a row here, he’s drawn in gate six and will need to get out quickly, but there are usually no issues with his starting speed.

The handicapper has handed back two of the three pounds he was raised for finishing second to Diomed Spirit, which will help, and whilst there should be a reasonable gallop on, it’s unlikely that they’ll go too fast. If he can get the right early position this time, he’ll be in the mix.

 

20:00 Chelmsford – Carbis Bay – 1pt @ 6/1

Carbis Bay isn’t straight forward and needs to find extra to shed his maiden tag, but he’s clearly on good terms with himself from a performance point of view having gone well on three outings since a gelding operation and a short break. Two of those were over C&D, including a second.

Slow beginnings haven’t helped him and that’s something he’s unlikely to stop doing any time soon. On the plus side, there won’t be a strong early pace here unless the opposition change their ways and he’ll have the opportunity to get a better position than was the case on his last start.

He’s not overly exposed in the main, especially as a handicapper at this trip, and I doubt that he has peaked yet. If the mid-race scenario proves to be favourable, he’s more than capable of running a big race and 6/1 about him winning it seems to be worth a play.  

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

