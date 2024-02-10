Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Newcastle and Wolverhampton with four selections now online.

15:35 Newcastle – Elusive Truth – 1pt @ 25/1

Elusive Truth is a speculative selection and could run any sort of race, but may be worth chancing at the prices. I thought she shaped reasonably on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton and that race didn’t pan out to suit, with those up top going slowly before sprinting for home.

She didn’t get an overly hard time of it either and may prefer running at Newcastle. She hinted at ability here in a good maiden when trained by Karl Burke and the stiffer test may be what she’s needing. With a 3lb lower mark to operate off, I’m happy to take a punt at 25/1.

16:45 Newcastle – Spring Romance – 1pt @ 12/1

Spring Romance is on the comeback trail having missed more than a couple of years of racing but I thought there were some hints of ability remaining when running over 7f at Southwell a couple of weeks ago. He weakened late on but wasn’t too far away coming down to the furlong pole.

Dropping to a sprint trip should help his case, whilst this will be his third run back and he’s bound to be getting fitter. His mark is down 5lbs and if any of his old ability remains, he’s capable of troubling this field. Headgear going on may liven him up as well, so I’ll play at 12/1.

18:45 Newcastle – Zarzyni – 1pt @ 22/1

Zarzyni runs over a straight 5f for the first time in a while and I’m hoping it may help to justify why I’m following him off a cliff. I didn’t back him last time when he raced here but that came over 6f in a contest where they went slow and he had no chance of getting home after racing freely.

He had excuses at Lingfield the time before and is now 5lbs below the mark he finished third off at Wolverhampton in early January. That run showed the fire still burns and if he could replicate it, he’s overpriced at 14/1 or bigger to get involved. Whether he will is where the risk lies.

19:00 Wolverhampton – Silky Wilkie – 1pt @ 9/2

Silky Wilkie is a very quick horse and improved from a mark of 92 to a peak of 110 last year. He was unlucky not to win the Epsom Dash off 107 and later placed in a couple of Listed contests. Since then, he has got some leniency from the handicapper and is now running from 101.

That is very workable, to put it lightly, and whilst he did disappoint at Lingfield a few weeks ago, he was returning from a break and seemed to need it. The race didn’t pan out to suit in any regard and he’s better when ridden further forward. We could see his true worth this time around.