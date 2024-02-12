Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today:
- 18:00 Wolverhampton – Buraback – 1pt @ 40/1 with Boylesports
- 19:30 Wolverhampton – Tribal Wisdom – 1pt @ 3/1 with BetVictor
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
18:00 Wolverhampton – Buraback – 1pt @ 40/1
Buraback is rated below all three of his handicap successes and whilst recent form isn’t on his side, it could be worth taking a chance on him as he makes his second start for Derek Shaw. The first came at Southwell and he likely needed it, but it was also over 6f and sprinting doesn’t suit him.
He’ll prefer today’s longer trip, his fitness should have improved and he’s well-drawn in gate three. Whether he’s in the form required to run to his best is anyone’s guess but it’s factored into the price and I wouldn’t be surprised if he stepped up enough to run a good race at least.
19:30 Wolverhampton – Tribal Wisdom – 1pt @ 3/1
Tribal Wisdom had a busy start to 2024, running three times in a couple of weeks, and finally got off the mark at Lingfield last time. He scored by a couple of lengths off 58 but was value for further and the runner-up has won since, suggesting a 7lb rise may not be too harsh.
He’s still 20lbs below his opening mark that followed a trio of seconds in novices for Charlie Appleby and looks the type who could run up a bit of a sequence if all remains well. This is a better race so he needs to improve again but it’s likely that he is capable of doing exactly that.
All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.