Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

18:00 Wolverhampton – Buraback – 1pt @ 40/1

Buraback is rated below all three of his handicap successes and whilst recent form isn’t on his side, it could be worth taking a chance on him as he makes his second start for Derek Shaw. The first came at Southwell and he likely needed it, but it was also over 6f and sprinting doesn’t suit him.

He’ll prefer today’s longer trip, his fitness should have improved and he’s well-drawn in gate three. Whether he’s in the form required to run to his best is anyone’s guess but it’s factored into the price and I wouldn’t be surprised if he stepped up enough to run a good race at least.

19:30 Wolverhampton – Tribal Wisdom – 1pt @ 3/1

Tribal Wisdom had a busy start to 2024, running three times in a couple of weeks, and finally got off the mark at Lingfield last time. He scored by a couple of lengths off 58 but was value for further and the runner-up has won since, suggesting a 7lb rise may not be too harsh.

He’s still 20lbs below his opening mark that followed a trio of seconds in novices for Charlie Appleby and looks the type who could run up a bit of a sequence if all remains well. This is a better race so he needs to improve again but it’s likely that he is capable of doing exactly that.