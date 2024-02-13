Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Horse racing tips today:
- 16:24 Newcastle – Polar Princess – 1pt @ 5/2 with Boylesports
- 18:00 Newcastle – Leap Day – 1pt @ 13/2 with Bet365
- 18:30 Newcastle – Hallowed Time – 1pt @ 33/1 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newcastle with three selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
16:24 Newcastle – Polar Princess – 1pt @ 5/2
Polar Princess remains a maiden but has placed on each of her last four starts and should prove capable of winning sooner than later. Her most recent pair of seconds were standout efforts, pulling miles clear with one other at Southwell before narrowly failing to run down the pace at Kempton.
The latter was a 0-78 in which the winner is 15lbs above the band of today’s contest and I thought it was a brilliant performance off such steady fractions. They won’t go quick here but the track is stiffer and with further progress possible, she should have a big chance to get off the mark.
18:00 Newcastle – Leap Day – 1pt @ 13/2
Leap Day is a nice horse with more to offer and I think the price difference between him and the favourite is overly big. He arrives on the back of an excellent second to Sibyl Charm and clearly enjoyed returning to 7f at this track having lined up over a mile at Southwell for his two runs previous.
A good pace looks likely, which will help as he travels nicely and also hits the line, whilst it’s only his second run in cheekpieces and they helped last time. He’s just a pound higher and with the potential for more improvement to come out on the track, I’m happy to side with him at 13/2.
18:30 Newcastle – Hallowed Time – 1pt @ 33/1
Hallowed Time was disappointing when running at Southwell last month but that was a slowly run race and his finishing effort was too bad to be true. His previous start at Wolverhampton was better and I don’t want to give up on him yet, especially with his mark dropping further.
All three of his wins have come with cheekpieces or blinkers in use, and the former go on for the first time since he joined the stable. Billy Loughnane is up for the first time as well and getting onto a straight track again could help. Lots of risk is attached but he is 33/1. That may be worth taking.
You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.
You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.
All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.