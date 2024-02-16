Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

16:10 Wolverhampton – Sixties Chic – 1pt @ 11/4

Sixties Chic is not overly exposed yet and I think she should have a good chance to put a third win on her slate. That chance could increase dramatically if they go fast up top, something which didn’t happen on any of her last three outings and led to slightly below-par performances.

Returning to a sprint trip will increase the likelihood of getting a race run to suit and she’s only a pound above her win in this grade a couple of months ago. The runner-up was on a good mark and not many of these would be up to that level. If all goes to plan, Sixties Chic can be involved again.

16:40 Wolverhampton – Mumayaz – 1pt @ 7/2

Mumayaz is due a change of luck having finished second five times in a row in December and January. He had to settle for fourth on his last two starts but both were narrow defeats and he almost always runs to the same sort of level, which I think could yield a win in this field.

Jack Doughty hopping on board again to remove 7lbs will do no harm, the draw is fine and there’s less chance of him over-racing back at 6f. If he gets into a nice rhythm and runs to his best again, he’ll be involved. With a small bit of luck along the way, hopefully he can get a deserved win.

18:45 Wolverhampton – Civil Law – 1pt @ 5/1

Civil Law has a career-high mark to contend with and that won’t make life easy for one who is exposed. On the other hand, he loves it at Wolverhampton and has won five times around here. The most recent of those came in November and the race has proved to be strong form since.

The way that he won was impressive and his performance in defeat on Boxing Day was every bit as good, adding hope that he isn’t going to be handicapped out of things off 90. He’s likely to get a better pace to sit off this time and if the gaps come when they’re needed, he won’t be far away.

19:45 Wolverhampton – Arika – 1pt @ 15/2

Arika could get the lead to himself if he breaks well and I’m sure there’s a race to be won with him soon. I backed him at Lingfield a couple of weeks ago and he ran a good race to finish fourth, but looked a bit disorganised on the track and is entitled to be still learning from his experiences.

Cheekpieces are in use for the first time, which I hope will straighten him out when he’s under pressure, and there’s a chance that he’ll prefer racing around Wolverhampton. It’s a decent race for the grade but he has more to offer and hopefully ends up with a tactical advantage.