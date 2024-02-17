Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Newcastle and Wolverhampton with three selections now online.

15:57 Newcastle – Bristol Hill – 1pt @ 8/1

Bristol Hill is a keen-going sort who usually hinders his own chance of winning races and I’m fully prepared for that to be the case again. On the positive side, he’s becoming nicely handicapped and is capable of performing above this 0-58 level when the right mood strikes.

He wasn’t as free on his last start at Wolverhampton and ran reasonably considering it didn’t pan out to suit from a pace perspective. Whether this one will remains to be seen but he’ll have more time to get organised on this track and if he’s on a going day, he’s a player.

18:00 Newcastle – Afterwards – 1pt @ 33/1

Afterwards may or may not be up to winning off a mark in the 80s and I can’t be too certain where his true level lies. On the other hand, he won his novice over C&D, defeating a filly who won both of her starts since, and has tackled longer trips for each of his three subsequent outings.

I think the shorter trip could prove favourable and, following a break, he was far from disgraced in a couple of handicaps. Improvement is undoubtedly needed but the market is giving up on him too readily and I’m happy to play any price of 25/1 or above. He’s better than those quotes suggest.

19:45 Wolverhampton – Chuzzlewit – 1pt @ 12/1

Chuzzlewit hasn’t fully fired since being gelded but it may be worth siding with him today. Some excuses are in place for his last two runs, the trip being too far at Newcastle before the draw and the resulting track position ensured he had no chance of getting involved at Southwell.

He’s better judged on what he did three outings ago when placing fourth from a 3lb higher mark and it wouldn’t take a major improvement on that to be competitive in this. If he faces the first-time cheekpieces and can race handier, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him trouble this field.