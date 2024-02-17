Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Horse racing tips today:
- 15:57 Newcastle – Bristol Hill – 1pt @ 8/1 with Bet365
- 18:00 Newcastle – Afterwards – 1pt @ 33/1 with Bet365
- 19:45 Wolverhampton – Chuzzlewit – 1pt @ 12/1 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Newcastle and Wolverhampton with three selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
15:57 Newcastle – Bristol Hill – 1pt @ 8/1
Bristol Hill is a keen-going sort who usually hinders his own chance of winning races and I’m fully prepared for that to be the case again. On the positive side, he’s becoming nicely handicapped and is capable of performing above this 0-58 level when the right mood strikes.
He wasn’t as free on his last start at Wolverhampton and ran reasonably considering it didn’t pan out to suit from a pace perspective. Whether this one will remains to be seen but he’ll have more time to get organised on this track and if he’s on a going day, he’s a player.
18:00 Newcastle – Afterwards – 1pt @ 33/1
Afterwards may or may not be up to winning off a mark in the 80s and I can’t be too certain where his true level lies. On the other hand, he won his novice over C&D, defeating a filly who won both of her starts since, and has tackled longer trips for each of his three subsequent outings.
I think the shorter trip could prove favourable and, following a break, he was far from disgraced in a couple of handicaps. Improvement is undoubtedly needed but the market is giving up on him too readily and I’m happy to play any price of 25/1 or above. He’s better than those quotes suggest.
19:45 Wolverhampton – Chuzzlewit – 1pt @ 12/1
Chuzzlewit hasn’t fully fired since being gelded but it may be worth siding with him today. Some excuses are in place for his last two runs, the trip being too far at Newcastle before the draw and the resulting track position ensured he had no chance of getting involved at Southwell.
He’s better judged on what he did three outings ago when placing fourth from a 3lb higher mark and it wouldn’t take a major improvement on that to be competitive in this. If he faces the first-time cheekpieces and can race handier, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him trouble this field.
You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.
You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.
All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.