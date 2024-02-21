Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

For Wednesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Kempton
Last Updated: 21st of February 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

18:00 Kempton – Smiling Sunflower – 1pt @ 13/2

Smiling Sunflower is on the drift and I’m not sure that she should be. She did remarkably well to score over C&D last week, running down an in-form, progressive filly in the closing stages despite badly missing the break and looking to have a near impossible task afterwards.

Only one of the runners in that field would even be eligible to run in today’s contest and I think it’s decent form in the context of this race. Her slow starts are a worry but she’s not always that slow to get going and hopefully it won’t be as dramatic this time around.

There are risks with plenty of the other runners and despite being effectively 5lbs higher here with the jockey unable to claim as much weight, Smiling Sunflower could follow up for the first time in her career. She’s clearly in good enough form to do so if the early stages go well.

 

18:30 Kempton – Taravara – 1pt @ 11/2

Jack Mitchell is always a strong booking for the Pearce yard, 11 winners from 55 runners giving them a fine 20% strike-rate. Three of those rides came on board Taravara and whilst none have yielded a success, they all ended up in one-length defeats from higher marks than today’s.

The horse needs to overcome a 278 day layoff but has gone well fresh before and gets to run off a mark in the 60s for the first time. Kempton suits him and if he’s fully tuned up to run to his best, he’s more than capable of hitting the places at least. With a bit of luck, he could win.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

