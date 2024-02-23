Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

For Friday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Wolverhampton
Last Updated: 23rd of February 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

16:55 Wolverhampton – Reigning Profit – 1pt @ 7/1

This race revolves around The Thames Boatman as if he ran to his true ability, he’d win doing handstands. However, he returns from a few months off the track, is keen at the best of times and wouldn’t be certain to replicate his winning effort from November.

It may be worth backing Reigning Profit to step forward now back in a more suitable grade. He was out of the weights and out of his depth in a Class 2 earlier this month, but wasn’t disgraced after missing the break. He didn’t have an overly hard time of things and is better than it suggests.

The last suitable race he contested here led to an almost three-length success in early January, with the time backing up the visual impression. He’s much higher in the weights now but is a strong traveller, should appreciate how the race is run and looks overpriced at around 7/1.

 

17:30 Wolverhampton – Homer Stokes – 1pt @ 13/2

Homer Stokes has been apprentice-ridden for all bar one of his last eight outings and whilst he has won twice in that time, Adam Farragher taking over in the saddle could eke out more. He’s 4-13 when riding for the Barron yard and hopefully that winning figure will increase after today.

The horse arrives on the back of a poor run at Southwell but the early part of the race didn’t go to plan and he ended up in rear. That’s not where he wants to race and when it became obvious that he had no chance of getting involved, he had a quiet spin to the line.

His start previous to that was more encouraging, only beaten a few lengths by a subsequent winner, and came on the back of four months off the track. He should be reaching full fitness before long, looks an ideal type to run at this track and hopefully gets a better ride this time.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

