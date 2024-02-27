Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

16:28 Southwell – Aim For The Moon – 1pt @ 14/1

David’s Diva takes up a major percentage of this market and given that she’s bidding for a four-timer, that’s no surprise. Quite whether she should be around the 11/10 mark is up for debate, however, and I’m inclined to think that she is plenty short enough. There must be value elsewhere.

Aim For The Moon has form that ties in with David’s Diva, running her to a length in January around Kempton and there’s a 6lb swing at the weights. Their subsequent efforts have been quite the contrast but the selection’s positioning at Newcastle ensured she had no chance of running her race.

On the back of that, whether she’s in proper form is impossible to know but Kempton was promising and her price is drifting out to a point where it just looks too big. Adam Farragher taking over from an apprentice is a plus as well and I wouldn’t be surprised to see her involved again.

18:30 Southwell – Yazaman – 1pt @ 12/1

Yazaman can never be supported with any sort of confidence given that his sole win came on debut, he has faced defeat 36 times in a row since and is temperamental. This is a weak race, however, and stepping up to 7f for the first time since his days with William Haggas could help.

He’s also running in such a low grade nowadays that one of these contests is bound to come his way and I thought he shaped reasonably well when returning from a break at Newcastle earlier in the month. He couldn’t get involved but kept on to the line over the stiff 6f.

It’s possible that he will improve fitness-wise for that first run of the year and if it turns out that the trip is what he’s after nowadays, I think he’s racing against a level of opposition that he should be very competitive against. We have to hope he’s in the right mood to compete but the price accounts for that.