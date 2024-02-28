Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Horse racing tips today:
- 19:00 Kempton – Lady Of Arabia – 1pt @ 7/2 with William Hill
- 20:30 Kempton – Fravanco – 1pt @ 7/2 with BetUK
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
19:00 Kempton – Lady Of Arabia – 1pt @ 7/2
Umberto has been strongly supported to get off the mark but looks very short now. He clearly enjoys the All-Weather and ran a cracker when last seen, finishing on the heels of a couple of more experienced rivals. A similar performance puts him bang in the mix once again.
However, he does have a 196 day break to overcome and the visor worn for that start is now removed. The time off could help or hinder, it’s tough to know, and he does look a shade on the slow side on occasions so how he’ll react without the headgear will be interesting. Overall, he’s a tight price.
Lady Of Arabia could be the one to concentrate on as she bids for a hat-trick of C&D successes. She also won her maiden here and her only course defeat came when second to a subsequent scorer who made most of the running at a tempo that suited him more so than the selection.
The way she travelled into the race last time adds hope of better being to come and I don’t think a 4lb rise will stop her from winning again soon. A stronger pace could bring out more as well and at around the 7/2 mark, she’s a fair price. If all goes to plan, it’s hard to see how she won’t be involved.
20:30 Kempton – Fravanco – 1pt @ 7/2
Fravanco returns from a couple of months off the track and will hopefully go one better than when last seen. A fast finisher caught him in the final half-furlong at Lingfield and, for all that he had a positional advantage, I’m not sure he was as suited to it developing into a sprint for home.
This should be a more stern test of his stamina reserves and despite going up a pound for that second, he’s still below his sole winning mark. This is the right grade for him, Kempton shouldn’t be a problem and if he’s able to run up to his best level, he’s more than capable of having a say late on.
You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.
You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.
All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.