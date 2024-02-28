Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

19:00 Kempton – Lady Of Arabia – 1pt @ 7/2

Umberto has been strongly supported to get off the mark but looks very short now. He clearly enjoys the All-Weather and ran a cracker when last seen, finishing on the heels of a couple of more experienced rivals. A similar performance puts him bang in the mix once again.

However, he does have a 196 day break to overcome and the visor worn for that start is now removed. The time off could help or hinder, it’s tough to know, and he does look a shade on the slow side on occasions so how he’ll react without the headgear will be interesting. Overall, he’s a tight price.

Lady Of Arabia could be the one to concentrate on as she bids for a hat-trick of C&D successes. She also won her maiden here and her only course defeat came when second to a subsequent scorer who made most of the running at a tempo that suited him more so than the selection.

The way she travelled into the race last time adds hope of better being to come and I don’t think a 4lb rise will stop her from winning again soon. A stronger pace could bring out more as well and at around the 7/2 mark, she’s a fair price. If all goes to plan, it’s hard to see how she won’t be involved.

20:30 Kempton – Fravanco – 1pt @ 7/2

Fravanco returns from a couple of months off the track and will hopefully go one better than when last seen. A fast finisher caught him in the final half-furlong at Lingfield and, for all that he had a positional advantage, I’m not sure he was as suited to it developing into a sprint for home.

This should be a more stern test of his stamina reserves and despite going up a pound for that second, he’s still below his sole winning mark. This is the right grade for him, Kempton shouldn’t be a problem and if he’s able to run up to his best level, he’s more than capable of having a say late on.