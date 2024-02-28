Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

For Wednesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Kempton
Last Updated: 28th of February 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

19:00 Kempton – Lady Of Arabia – 1pt @ 7/2

Umberto has been strongly supported to get off the mark but looks very short now. He clearly enjoys the All-Weather and ran a cracker when last seen, finishing on the heels of a couple of more experienced rivals. A similar performance puts him bang in the mix once again.

However, he does have a 196 day break to overcome and the visor worn for that start is now removed. The time off could help or hinder, it’s tough to know, and he does look a shade on the slow side on occasions so how he’ll react without the headgear will be interesting. Overall, he’s a tight price.

Lady Of Arabia could be the one to concentrate on as she bids for a hat-trick of C&D successes. She also won her maiden here and her only course defeat came when second to a subsequent scorer who made most of the running at a tempo that suited him more so than the selection.

The way she travelled into the race last time adds hope of better being to come and I don’t think a 4lb rise will stop her from winning again soon. A stronger pace could bring out more as well and at around the 7/2 mark, she’s a fair price. If all goes to plan, it’s hard to see how she won’t be involved.

 

20:30 Kempton – Fravanco – 1pt @ 7/2

Fravanco returns from a couple of months off the track and will hopefully go one better than when last seen. A fast finisher caught him in the final half-furlong at Lingfield and, for all that he had a positional advantage, I’m not sure he was as suited to it developing into a sprint for home.

This should be a more stern test of his stamina reserves and despite going up a pound for that second, he’s still below his sole winning mark. This is the right grade for him, Kempton shouldn’t be a problem and if he’s able to run up to his best level, he’s more than capable of having a say late on.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.