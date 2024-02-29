Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18:00 Chelmsford – Dark Side Prince – 1pt @ 4/1

Dark Side Prince needs to bounce back to form after a rare below-par effort when only fifth at Southwell seven weeks ago. It’s possible he didn’t take to the tongue-tie that was in use for the first time, whilst it was a higher grade than this and he’ll be more comfortable back in a Class 6.

With the tongue-tie removed, a more suitable level of opposition and a better draw, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him step forward. He’s below his last three winning marks, so has got no excuses on that front, and won twice over C&D. It looks like the right race for him if he’s back in form.

20:30 Chelmsford – Mr Trick – 1pt @ 8/1

Mr Trick is exposed on paper but hasn’t been running beyond a mile for long and most of his performances since December have been good. They include a C&D win from just a 1lb lower mark and the runner-up was clearly on a good rating having bolted up next time out.

Two of his next three runs were a step below that level but he bounced back to form last time, beaten little more than a length into third at Wolverhampton. The runner-up of that also won his next start and the heavily backed winner was on a good mark, along with being nicely lined up for the race.

Coming back to this track is an obvious positive given how well he travelled for that victory, the visual impression being backed up by the time, and if he can perform to a similar level then he’s well able to mix it against this field. It is a competitive affair but anything around 7/1 or bigger is fine for me.