Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

For Thursday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Chelmsford
Last Updated: 29th of February 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Chelmsford with two selections online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

 

18:00 Chelmsford – Dark Side Prince – 1pt @ 4/1

Dark Side Prince needs to bounce back to form after a rare below-par effort when only fifth at Southwell seven weeks ago. It’s possible he didn’t take to the tongue-tie that was in use for the first time, whilst it was a higher grade than this and he’ll be more comfortable back in a Class 6.

With the tongue-tie removed, a more suitable level of opposition and a better draw, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him step forward. He’s below his last three winning marks, so has got no excuses on that front, and won twice over C&D. It looks like the right race for him if he’s back in form.

 

20:30 Chelmsford – Mr Trick – 1pt @ 8/1

Mr Trick is exposed on paper but hasn’t been running beyond a mile for long and most of his performances since December have been good. They include a C&D win from just a 1lb lower mark and the runner-up was clearly on a good rating having bolted up next time out.

Two of his next three runs were a step below that level but he bounced back to form last time, beaten little more than a length into third at Wolverhampton. The runner-up of that also won his next start and the heavily backed winner was on a good mark, along with being nicely lined up for the race.

Coming back to this track is an obvious positive given how well he travelled for that victory, the visual impression being backed up by the time, and if he can perform to a similar level then he’s well able to mix it against this field. It is a competitive affair but anything around 7/1 or bigger is fine for me.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.