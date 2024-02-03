Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

For Saturday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies three standout bets at Kempton and Wolverhampton
Last Updated: 3rd of February 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Kempton and Wolverhampton with three selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Money back as a free if bet if 2nd to SP favourite at Dublin Racing Festival. Bet £10 Get £20 in free bets + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. IRE/NI & UK online customers. Max Free Bet £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles. 5+ runners. 1st bet on each race. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. In event of a dead heat, offer won’t apply. Applies to First Past the Post result. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. Acc & Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

 

15:55 Wolverhampton – Supreme King – 1pt @ 6/1

Supreme King is a pacy sort over longer trips than this and I’m interested to see how he’ll perform back sprinting for the first time since running in maidens for Richard Hannon. Things haven’t gone to plan during his spell with David Evans but there have been hints of promise, including last time.

He could never catch up with Counsel over 7f at Lingfield but ran well until emptying late on. A further 2lb drop in the weights will help, whilst a visor debuts in replacement of a tongue-tie. That may liven him up and if he gets onto the speed early, he could be hard to pass late.

 

18:00 Wolverhampton – Woodstock City – 1pt @ 20/1

Woodstock City has very limited claims on his last two performances but there are some excuses in place and I don’t think he liked the mile test at Lingfield most recently. It could be worth forgiving him in the hope of a return to the sort of level he showed on his last start at this track.

That was over the extended mile in a steadily run affair and the combination of both didn’t do him any favours. He kept on nicely into third behind a couple of talented handicappers and looked like an interesting project for Ian Williams to work on once he tackled a stiffer test.

He’s getting that test now, going almost a furlong further, and is 7lbs lower in the weights thanks to his subsequent efforts. It’s possible he has simply gone out of form and this is a hot contest for a horse of his rating to take in, but he’s a big price and doesn’t have much to find on his peak figures.

 

19:15 Kempton – Duty Of Care – 1pt @ 12/1

I’m going to take a chance on Duty Of Care bouncing back to his best. He has had problems since running a poor race at Newmarket in May, having a wind-op a few months later and then didn’t reappear until he tackled the London Stayers’ Series Final over C&D in December.

That wasn’t a great run but he was entitled to be rusty and didn’t get the hardest time of it when it became obvious that those ahead weren’t going to be for catching. He won twice over C&D last winter and if he has improved in the two months since his last run, he can step forward.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. 

Indy Betting Newsletter
Sign up to the new Independent Betting newsletter here for weekly tips and free bet offers

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.