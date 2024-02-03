Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Kempton and Wolverhampton with three selections now online.

15:55 Wolverhampton – Supreme King – 1pt @ 6/1

Supreme King is a pacy sort over longer trips than this and I’m interested to see how he’ll perform back sprinting for the first time since running in maidens for Richard Hannon. Things haven’t gone to plan during his spell with David Evans but there have been hints of promise, including last time.

He could never catch up with Counsel over 7f at Lingfield but ran well until emptying late on. A further 2lb drop in the weights will help, whilst a visor debuts in replacement of a tongue-tie. That may liven him up and if he gets onto the speed early, he could be hard to pass late.

18:00 Wolverhampton – Woodstock City – 1pt @ 20/1

Woodstock City has very limited claims on his last two performances but there are some excuses in place and I don’t think he liked the mile test at Lingfield most recently. It could be worth forgiving him in the hope of a return to the sort of level he showed on his last start at this track.

That was over the extended mile in a steadily run affair and the combination of both didn’t do him any favours. He kept on nicely into third behind a couple of talented handicappers and looked like an interesting project for Ian Williams to work on once he tackled a stiffer test.

He’s getting that test now, going almost a furlong further, and is 7lbs lower in the weights thanks to his subsequent efforts. It’s possible he has simply gone out of form and this is a hot contest for a horse of his rating to take in, but he’s a big price and doesn’t have much to find on his peak figures.

19:15 Kempton – Duty Of Care – 1pt @ 12/1

I’m going to take a chance on Duty Of Care bouncing back to his best. He has had problems since running a poor race at Newmarket in May, having a wind-op a few months later and then didn’t reappear until he tackled the London Stayers’ Series Final over C&D in December.

That wasn’t a great run but he was entitled to be rusty and didn’t get the hardest time of it when it became obvious that those ahead weren’t going to be for catching. He won twice over C&D last winter and if he has improved in the two months since his last run, he can step forward.