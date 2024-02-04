Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Sunday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile Exclusive. £30 in FREE Bets (FB) as £20 in sports bets & a £10 casino bonus (CB). Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. FB applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. FB 7-day expiry. 1 FB offer per customer, household & IP address only. Account & Payment restrictions. 14 days to accept £10 CB, then active for 3 days. CB 5x wagering & max redeemable £100. Game restrictions apply. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. 30 days to qualify. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+. IRE/NI & UK online customers. Max Free Bet £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles. 5+ runners. 1st bet on each race. Free/void/antepost bets don't qualify. In event of a dead heat, offer won’t apply. Applies to First Past the Post result. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify. Acc & Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

17:00 Newcastle – Bellagio Man – 1pt @ 22/1

Bellagio Man is a pound below his C&D success in September and it wouldn’t be a shock if he were to get competitive in this. I didn’t think his last run was too bad when you factor in that it was such a slowly run race for a sprint and he’s the type who needs those up top to come back.

His previous effort was a better one, finishing well from off the speed to narrowly miss out on a place behind the well-treated winner, and he wouldn’t need a major step up on that to be a contender. First-time blinkers are added and if they have a positive effect, 20/1 or bigger is generous.

17:30 Newcastle – Covert Legend – 1pt @ 20/1

Covert Legend is likely to be all or nothing but I’m hoping that cheekpieces and a decent gallop could see him in a better light. It’s only a couple of months and three runs since he caught the eye over the extended mile at Wolverhampton, and he’s 5lbs lower in the weights now.

His two spins since then were poor, including one at this track, but he was very far back on the first occasion and then the next outing was slowly run, those up front dominating throughout. Whether he can find his form again remains to be seen but the price makes him a worthy bet in my book.