Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Sunday

Horse racing tips today:
- 17:00 Newcastle – Bellagio Man – 1pt @ 22/1 with William Hill
- 17:30 Newcastle – Covert Legend – 1pt @ 20/1 with BetVictor
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Newcastle with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
17:00 Newcastle – Bellagio Man – 1pt @ 22/1
Bellagio Man is a pound below his C&D success in September and it wouldn’t be a shock if he were to get competitive in this. I didn’t think his last run was too bad when you factor in that it was such a slowly run race for a sprint and he’s the type who needs those up top to come back.
His previous effort was a better one, finishing well from off the speed to narrowly miss out on a place behind the well-treated winner, and he wouldn’t need a major step up on that to be a contender. First-time blinkers are added and if they have a positive effect, 20/1 or bigger is generous.
17:30 Newcastle – Covert Legend – 1pt @ 20/1
Covert Legend is likely to be all or nothing but I’m hoping that cheekpieces and a decent gallop could see him in a better light. It’s only a couple of months and three runs since he caught the eye over the extended mile at Wolverhampton, and he’s 5lbs lower in the weights now.
His two spins since then were poor, including one at this track, but he was very far back on the first occasion and then the next outing was slowly run, those up front dominating throughout. Whether he can find his form again remains to be seen but the price makes him a worthy bet in my book.
All gambling sites recommended by The Independent are fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.