Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

19:00 Kempton – Aratus – 1pt @ 10/3

Aratus faces a quick turnaround having only raced here last week and whilst it’s hard to know how he’ll cope with that, he will appreciate the extra furlong. Despite it being run at a sound pace, I thought a lack of speed was his undoing and getting back to a mile would be a help.

His previous run, which came over C&D, was a very solid effort in which he failed to win by just a head and the winner was clearly on a good mark. Some quirks are generally on display with Aratus but taking the hood off may help and if he performs to his best, he’ll have a say.

19:30 Kempton – Egoiste – 1pt @ 9/2

Egoiste arrives in good form having finished second over C&D and then again at Wolverhampton. In the run here, he bumped into an unexposed sort who scored again since and had pulled well clear of the remainder, with the reopposing Marchetti over four-lengths behind in third.

The Wolverhampton run didn’t provide a stern enough gallop to see him at his very best and he was wide turning for home, but it was another solid effort that he could build on. His hood is removed as well and, as long as they go a decent tempo, he should be coming home well.