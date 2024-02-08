Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

Horse racing tips today:
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Newcastle with three selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
13:15 Lingfield – Port Noir – 1pt @ 14/1
Port Noir gained both 2023 wins when reappearing four days after her previous outing and has another quick turnaround here having raced over C&D last Friday. She ran well there, keeping on strongly from off the speed to finish fourth and was only beaten a length at the line.
Improvement will be required to win this but Joe Leavy is booked to take off 7lbs and he’s value for that claim. They’re drawn on the fence, should get a nice pace to chase and if cheekpieces going back on prove to be a help, I see no reason why she can’t be involved earlier this time.
14:25 Lingfield – Baldomero – 1pt @ 4/1
Baldomero is his own worst enemy, proving too consistent to get any leniency from the handicapper. Whether he’ll ever have a change of luck remains to be seen but Tom Marquand is on board for the first time and hopefully that will have a positive effect on his chance of a third career win.
His run last week wasn’t great but came in a better contest than this, whilst cheekpieces were replacing the visor he had gone so well in for both starts previous. The visor is back in use, he switches over to a speedier 7f and if he runs to his best level, this can be his day.
16:30 Newcastle – Haveyoumissedme – 1pt @ 15/2
Haveyoumissedme was a promising stayer a couple of seasons ago, then missed more than a year of racing and has only recently looked to be on the way back to finding his level. I thought he shaped nicely at Southwell last time, especially given the test on offer at 1m 3f was too sharp.
There’s an extra furlong on offer today, whilst the stiffer track will play to his strengths as well. The only problem is whether he needs to be going two-miles to be at his best, but he’s well-handicapped off 80 and I think it’s worth taking a chance on him being able to get away with it.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.