Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

15:02 Wolverhampton – Abolish – 1pt @ 10/1

Abolish is not an obvious contender on his most recent form but he had trouble at the gate, rearing as it opened, and ended up too far back. It was his first outing for a couple of months as well and the likelihood is that he could step forward from a fitness point of view.

His previous run at Newcastle was much more like it, finishing fourth in a race where the speed held up. Quicker tracks probably suit him better as well and racing in a smaller field is a plus on some fronts. A very slow pace wouldn’t help matters but I think he’s overpriced at 8/1 or bigger regardless.

16:07 Wolverhampton – Hale End – 1pt @ 22/1

Hale End is a big price and could drift out further, which I can understand on the back of his last run at Newcastle. He was disappointing, finishing eight despite going off as the 10/3 favourite, and he’s going to need to find a way to level up again in order to trouble this field.

However, it’s only a couple of starts since he bolted up in a handicap and whilst that was a lower grade than this, he won so comfortably that further success looked likely. He has form here, I expect he’ll enjoy how this race is run and if he ran to his best, he’d have a chance of being involved late on.