Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

18:00 Kempton – Olympic Quest – 1pt @ 16/1

Olympic Quest remains a maiden after 10 outings but her best efforts have come over this C&D and she may be worth taking a chance on. Her latest run at Wolverhampton wasn’t too bad when you consider she was slow to get going and couldn’t take up her usual prominent pitch.

She closed late in the race to finish four-lengths behind the winner and doesn’t strike me as the sort who wants to be out the back on a speed track. If she can get a better sit early on here, she could have a chance of going closer from a now 3lb lower mark. 14/1 or bigger is a play for me.

20:30 Kempton – Premiere Beauty – 1pt @ 11/2

Premiere Beauty is a dual winner on turf but didn’t seem to have a problem with polytrack when running here last month. She finished fourth in the end but was only beaten a length and could step forward from a fitness point of view, that being her first outing for 10 weeks.

This represents a marked drop in grade from a 0-85 to a 0-73 and her form around this sort of level has yielded a win and a place from just two attempts. It should prove to be a help and Rossa Ryan being booked is a plus as well. If she doesn’t have to go too quick to lead, she’ll be involved.