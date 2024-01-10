Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

Horse racing tips today:
- 18:00 Kempton – Olympic Quest – 1pt @ 16/1 with Bet365
- 20:30 Kempton – Premiere Beauty – 1pt @ 11/2 with William Hill
For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Kempton with two selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
18:00 Kempton – Olympic Quest – 1pt @ 16/1
Olympic Quest remains a maiden after 10 outings but her best efforts have come over this C&D and she may be worth taking a chance on. Her latest run at Wolverhampton wasn’t too bad when you consider she was slow to get going and couldn’t take up her usual prominent pitch.
She closed late in the race to finish four-lengths behind the winner and doesn’t strike me as the sort who wants to be out the back on a speed track. If she can get a better sit early on here, she could have a chance of going closer from a now 3lb lower mark. 14/1 or bigger is a play for me.
20:30 Kempton – Premiere Beauty – 1pt @ 11/2
Premiere Beauty is a dual winner on turf but didn’t seem to have a problem with polytrack when running here last month. She finished fourth in the end but was only beaten a length and could step forward from a fitness point of view, that being her first outing for 10 weeks.
This represents a marked drop in grade from a 0-85 to a 0-73 and her form around this sort of level has yielded a win and a place from just two attempts. It should prove to be a help and Rossa Ryan being booked is a plus as well. If she doesn’t have to go too quick to lead, she’ll be involved.
You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.
You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.