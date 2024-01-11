Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

13:30 Southwell – Cliffcake – 1pt @ 20/1

Cliffcake has struggled in his recent outings and showed nothing last time, so he’s coming with plenty of risk attached. However, he has had another seven weeks off and if Roy Bowring has managed to get him right at home, bouncing back to form wouldn’t be an impossible task.

He’s getting lots of help from the handicapper, now 2lbs lower than his Beverley win in May, and his two All-Weather handicap successes have come at this track. 7f is his optimum trip but he does get a mile and I think it’s worth taking a small chance on him at 20/1.

14:05 Southwell – Leap Day – 1pt @ 10/3

Leap Day has always shown ability and got off the mark at the eight attempt when stepped up to a mile here. It was a weak novice and isn’t form to get carried away with, but there was lots to like about the visual impression as he travelled well before scoring by a couple of lengths.

In a more truly run affair, there’s scope for him to perform even better and I don’t think that a mark of 72 is the ceiling of his ability. This looks like the right sort of race and if all goes to plan in-running, he should be there or thereabouts. 10/3 is hardly huge but he hasn’t maxed out just yet.

14:40 Southwell – Inanna – 1pt @ 28/1

Inanna was one of my selections when she ran over C&D last month and she performed reasonably well from a hopeless position at the back of the field. It may be that the minimum trip is too short for her but with blinkers in use for the first time, I’m going to take a chance again.

There are a few pacy sorts in opposition as well, adding hope that a collapse of the speed could be on the cards, and if Havlin can get her travelling, her closing sectionals could be as quick as any of these. All depends on how things will pan out early doors but the price makes the risk worthwhile.