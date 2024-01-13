Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Wolverhampton with two selections now online.

16:30 Wolverhampton – Bright – 1pt @ 7/2

Bright is an unexposed sort with more to come and showed plenty on his handicap debut over C&D last time. Things went perfectly to plan from a pace perspective, as he was held up off a very strong speed, but based on his previous efforts he may be more suited to a handier sit.

His draw is much better this time around and whilst there should be a reasonable gallop on, it won’t be as severe. Hopefully he’ll be able to sit closer and show that he’s capable of taking his form to another level. I think 73 underrates him and, in this field, 7/2 is a solid price.

18:00 Wolverhampton – Sucellus – 1pt @ 18/1

Sucellus could do anything in blinkers for the first time and is a risky play. On the other hand, he shaped with promise over the extended mile here on his penultimate start, running on from a poor position to be beaten little more than three-lengths in a race that didn’t pan out to suit.

His effort, or lack thereof, at Newcastle last week may be indicative of a horse who has gone back out of form and he’s not straight-forward. But running over a longer trip on a speed track could help and his dam took well to a first-time visor to win a Listed race. He may appreciate the blinkers.