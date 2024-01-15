Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

For Monday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Lingfield and Wolverhampton
Last Updated: 15th of January 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Wolverhampton with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

Tote Sports
Established 1929
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 20 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 20 Extra Spins on “The Goonies” within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.Begambleaware.org

 

13:50 Lingfield – Revision – 1pt @ 14/1

Revision is the second string of Tony Carroll’s runners based on the market but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him troubling this field. He looked in need of the run at Wolverhampton last month and then clearly had an issue with sprinting around Kempton a couple of weeks ago.

It was still encouraging to see him running the closing stages well and he’ll have a much better chance of finding a proper rhythm over 7f. The handicapper easing him to 62 puts his mark 12lbs below his Leicester second from July and he’s dangerously treated if he can show his best form again.

 

18:30 Wolverhampton – Resilience – 1pt @ 5/1

Resilience was sharper from the gates in first-time cheekpieces at Southwell last week and ran well, finishing third. Getting back to racing around a bend could prove to be favourable and this looks like the right sort of race for him to snap an ever-increasing losing run of 16.

He looked to be in good form over C&D on his penultimate start but had an impossible task after missing the break and getting caught behind horses who were struggling to lay up. A similar effort may suffice if he can get out quickly and track the speed, so 5/1 looks fair enough to me.

Fitzdares Sport
Established 2005
50% Back as a Free Bet up to £50 on First Day Losses Plus 10 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Minimum deposit £10. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Get 50% back on first day losses as a free bet up to £50 plus 10 extra spins on Reel King, credited within 24 hours. Free Bet and Spins expire in 7 days. T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

You can get involved in our horse racing tips today by signing up at one of these new betting sites where you'll find exclusive offers.

You'll discover multiple betting markets on horse racing today and plenty of other sports at these online betting sites too, while you might even score yourself some free bets.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.