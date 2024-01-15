Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Monday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Wolverhampton with two selections now online.

New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 20 Extra Spins on “The Goonies” within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.Begambleaware.org

13:50 Lingfield – Revision – 1pt @ 14/1

Revision is the second string of Tony Carroll’s runners based on the market but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him troubling this field. He looked in need of the run at Wolverhampton last month and then clearly had an issue with sprinting around Kempton a couple of weeks ago.

It was still encouraging to see him running the closing stages well and he’ll have a much better chance of finding a proper rhythm over 7f. The handicapper easing him to 62 puts his mark 12lbs below his Leicester second from July and he’s dangerously treated if he can show his best form again.

18:30 Wolverhampton – Resilience – 1pt @ 5/1

Resilience was sharper from the gates in first-time cheekpieces at Southwell last week and ran well, finishing third. Getting back to racing around a bend could prove to be favourable and this looks like the right sort of race for him to snap an ever-increasing losing run of 16.

He looked to be in good form over C&D on his penultimate start but had an impossible task after missing the break and getting caught behind horses who were struggling to lay up. A similar effort may suffice if he can get out quickly and track the speed, so 5/1 looks fair enough to me.