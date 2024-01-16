Jump to content
Betting > Racing

Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

For Tuesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Newcastle
James Boyle
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Newcastle with two selections now online.

As always, you'll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster's predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

17:00 Newcastle – Skilled Warrior – 1pt @ 12/1

Skilled Warrior can stretch his stamina out to 1m 2f but hasn’t convinced over further and two of his last three outings have been at a mile-and-a-half. He’s back to a stiff mile now, returning to the C&D of his sole handicap success, and that could see him bounce into proper form.

His mark has eased to 75 as well, 6lbs below his win in April, and that’s the big positive to come out of running over the wrong trip. Whether he’s in the form needed to take advantage remains to be seen but he’s drifting in the market and any double-figured quote seems worth the risk.

 

18:30 Newcastle – Secret Guest – 1pt @ 7/2

Secret Guest didn’t perform to his true level over C&D last month, finishing six-lengths behind the well-handicapped Solray. He’s better judged on what he did previously when a half-length second to Pendleton with the returning Paul Mulrennan on board.

He just couldn’t settle properly last time out and I’m hopeful that the change of rider will give him a better chance to find a good rhythm. If it does, he’s weighted to trouble all of these and after just 10 starts in handicap company, I’m sure we haven’t seen the best of him yet.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

