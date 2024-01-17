Jump to content
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

For Wednesday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Kempton and Newcastle
Last Updated: 17th of January 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Kempton and Newcastle with two selections now online.

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public. 

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements. 

14:55 Newcastle – Tommytwohoots – 1pt @ 20/1

Tommytwohoots would prefer another furlong in an ideal world but it’s not impossible that things could pan out to suit here and he’s a very big price. His form of late hasn’t been brilliant but he had a wide trip the last twice and sat close to a strong pace for the run previous.

It’s only a couple of months since he scored over 6f at Wolverhampton, a first-time visor helping to yield a comfortable success, and now connections reach for blinkers. They could eke out more and should they do so, he’s capable of running a big race against this opposition if the trip isn’t a problem.

 

17:30 Kempton – Liberty Bay – 1pt @ 20/1

Liberty Bay ran poorly last time but may not like Lingfield’s track and is a lowly-rated performer who’s always going to be prone to going in and out of form. Whether she can revive enough to get involved today remains to be seen but dropping back to 5f and returning to Kempton could help.

The yard’s horses are in good form of late as well, which does offer some further hope, and she ran one of her better races at Wolverhampton two starts ago when not beaten far. David Probert taking over from an apprentice is a plus and they’re nicely drawn to attack the speed early on.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

