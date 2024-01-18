Jump to content
Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Thursday

For Thursday's racing tips, our analyst James Boyle identifies two standout bets at Southwell
Last Updated: 18th of January 2024
James Boyle
·
Horse Racing Writer
Horse racing tips today:

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meeting at Southwell with two selections now online.

18:00 Southwell – Vitalline – 1pt @ 3/1

Vitalline spent a while in the doldrums but was heavily backed when third at Kempton a few outings ago and has since placed twice. It’s clear that he’s on good terms with himself again, the return to shorter trips clearly suiting, and this looks like another winnable opportunity.

He was beaten two-lengths when second at Kempton last time out but the winner of that race was very well-handicapped on the peak of his form, and I don’t think there’s a rival of that quality in opposition today. He has a better draw as well and should have a big say.

 

18:30 Southwell – Howth – 1pt @ 9/1

Howth is not the simplest of rides and I’m glad to see that Rossa Ryan is booked. He got a great tune out of the horse on his sole attempt during last winter’s All-Weather season and they link up again aiming to exploit a now 7lb lower handicap mark.

There’s good reason for that reduction in rating and Howth was poor at Newcastle last time. He may have needed the run after four months off, however, and could be a different proposition now. Any price around the 8/1 mark seems fair to me and hopefully he can return to form.

James Boyle for independent.co.uk
James Boyle @jamestheboyle

James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.