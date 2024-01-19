Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Friday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

14:15 Wolverhampton – How Impressive – 1pt @ 12/1

How Impressive could offer a value alternative to the front pair in the market. His last run looks fine on paper but was even better when you consider that he’s a prominent racer who missed the break from an inside draw and had to sit out the back of the field.

He also came wide in the straight and, overall, did quite well to be beaten just a couple of lengths. With a cleaner start and position towards the front end, I think his chance of winning could be better than the current 12/1 on offer. But he will have to get away quickly to show why.

16:15 Newcastle – Alexander James – 1pt @ 7/1

Alexander James drops into a Class 5 handicap for the first time in his career and that will be a help. He wasn’t disgraced over C&D the last twice in 0-85’s, never given a proper chance to get involved from so far back in the field on both occasions.

There were still enough hints in place to suggest that he can return to form as his mark falls and if the right race is found. This could be that race and a tongue-tie is back in use for the first time since he joined the yard. It was on for his seller success in July and may eke out more.