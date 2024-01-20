Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Saturday

As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the , but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.

#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

14:00 Lingfield – Fantastic Fox – 1pt @ 7/1

Fantastic Fox always needs luck in-running but he’s a horse in good form, taking particularly well to the All-Weather surfaces this winter. His last run at Newcastle was as good as anything he has done in a while considering he had the worst of the draw towards the far side.

Had he been positioned higher and was able to race near the rail, he could have done even better. The fact that he didn’t means his mark has been untouched at 92 and although this is his first run at Lingfield, I think he’ll take to the track well as long as the pace is reasonable.

14:35 Lingfield – Zarzyni – 1pt @ 12/1

Zarzyni has a difficult draw to navigate and that will put many punters off siding with him, perhaps rightfully so. On the other hand, there’s a chance that they could go too quick up top and if that’s the case, the closers coming down the outside in the straight may be advantaged.

In terms of his current well-being, he shaped nicely at Wolverhampton when returning from a break. He finished third in the end, beaten a couple of lengths, and may just have been a step short with his fitness. If he’s sharper now and takes to blinkers, he could go closer again.

15:10 Lingfield – Behind The Scenes – 1pt @ 8/1

Behind The Scenes does not look to have maxed out on her ability just yet and should be a player here off 87. Her mark has been left unchanged following two trips abroad in search of black type and she ran well both times, finishing fourth in Ireland and then sixth in France.

She’s relatively unexposed in the main but has only went near this trip once and there’s scope for more improvement at the mile-and-a-quarter distance. This is a good race with many interesting types in opposition so it’s hard to be overly bullish, but she has the talent and mark to go well.