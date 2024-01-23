Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Tuesday

Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out for all the latest movements.

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Southwell with two selections now online.

18:30 Southwell – Clipsham La Habana – 1pt @ 7/4

Clipsham La Habana can’t be considered hugely overpriced at around the 13/8 mark but he’s a horse in good form and connections look to have found the perfect race for him. If he runs up to his best level, I’m sure that he’s the best horse in this and will be hard to beat.

His last effort at Lingfield is worthy of upgrading on account of his track position, getting stuck out wide off a steady pace, and that followed a good second to the well-handicapped Solray at Newcastle. He’s nicely drawn today and with luck in the run, career win number three could be incoming.

19:00 Southwell – Hallowed Time – 1pt @ 8/1

Hallowed Time is not a fan of the stalls and that cost him his chance at Wolverhampton last time when debuting for this yard. That track was likely to be on the sharper side for him regardless and I thought he still shaped like a horse in decent form to be beaten little more than a few lengths.

A further 2lb drop in the weights will help, whilst there’s a better chance he’ll get away with missing a beat at the gate here than at Wolverhampton. Hopefully he’ll get to break on terms and if he does, there’s every chance he can step forward enough to trouble this field.