Horse racing tips: James Boyle's best bets for Wednesday

For today's horse racing tips, our analyst James Boyle looks at the flat racing meetings at Lingfield and Kempton with three selections now online.
As always, you’ll find up-to-date odds at the bookmakers, but our tipster’s predictions are researched early in the day and those prices could soon be moved in by the betting public.
Odds stated are correct at the time of publishing, but check out today's racecards for all the latest movements.
13:10 Lingfield – Star Of Lady M – 1pt @ 11/1
Star Of Lady M has mostly performed well in recent months, including a win over 6f at this track in November, and could be too readily overlooked in the betting on this return to 5f. Things didn’t pan out mid-race last time, a wide trip ensuring she had no chance in a higher grade than this.
Today, the draw has been kinder and the opposition are less talented, so hopefully that’ll yield an improved effort. She has the pace to be fully effective over the minimum trip as well and if she gets in the right position early, I think she’ll be in there pitching in the home straight.
13:45 Lingfield – Rivas Rob Roy – 1pt @ 16/1
Rivas Rob Roy has been a fantastic servant to his connections, winning 11 times despite never running in a handicap from a mark higher than 67. How many more wins are left in the tank remains to be seen but he did shape well at Kempton over an inadequate 7f on his penultimate start.
When returned to a mile last time, he ended up getting stuck on the wing. It’s always tough to know whether to excuse those types of runs or whether they’re indicative of a horse who has gone back out of form, but the price makes the risk worthwhile and he likes it at Lingfield.
18:00 Kempton – Awtaad Prince – 1pt @ 12/1
I’ve backed Awtaad Prince on a couple of occasions and will go in again now that he’s back at Kempton. His last two runs at other tracks were poor but he’s now 8lbs lower than his fifth placed finish over this C&D in November and a replication of that form would put him in contention.
His form since is an obvious worry but it’s possible he prefers polytrack over tapeta and the nature of Kempton’s track may be more favourable than those that place an emphasis on speed. His draw is good, the market is speaking positively and he’s running without headgear, which may help too.
James Boyle is a hugely respected horse racing tipster with a proven track record of profitable analysis of UK and Irish racing for the likes of the Racing Post, RacingFM and Gambling.com. Over the last decade, James has built up an army of followers and you can now find his daily tips exclusively at The Independent.